Actor Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit against once-rising star

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jonathan Majors ' ex-girlfriend has dropped her assault and defamation lawsuit against the once-rising Hollywood star after reaching a settlement.

Lawyers for Majors and Grace Jabbari agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, according to a joint filing in Manhattan federal court Thursday.

Jabbari’s lawyer said Friday that the suit was “favorably settled” but declined to elaborate.

“Grace Jabbari has exhibited tremendous courage throughout this very long and difficult process,” attorney Brittany Henderson said in a statement. “We hope that she can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high.”

Representatives for Majors didn’t respond to emails seeking comment Friday.

Jabbari, in her lawsuit filed in March, accused the 35-year-old Marvel and “Creed III” star of subjecting her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship, including assault, battery, defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

The British dancer filed the suit months after Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in connection with an altercation in Manhattan.

During a fight that began in the backseat of a chauffeured car before spilling out into the streets, Jabbari said Majors hit her head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured.

Majors claimed Jabbari had flown into a jealous rage and was the aggressor and that he was only trying to regain his phone and get away safely.

Majors avoided jail time but was ordered by a judge in April to complete a yearlong counseling program.

Following the guilty verdict, Majors was immediately dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, a role envisioned as the main villain in the entertainment empire's movies and television shows for years to come.

Majors and Jabbari had met in 2021 on the set of Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in which Majors played Kang and Jabbari served as a movement coach.

Majors has slowly reemerged on the Hollywood scene in recent weeks.

His long-shelved film "Magazine Dreams" was acquired for theatrical release last month.

The bodybuilder drama had garnered early Oscar buzz for Majors, but was dropped by its distributors following his conviction last December.

Then earlier this month, Majors and fellow actor Meagan Good announced their engagement at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles.

