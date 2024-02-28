Amsterdam police say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Dutch rapper has been arrested in Paris

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Dutch rapper was arrested on a European warrant at an airport in Paris early Wednesday, Amsterdam police said.

The 20-year-old man, whose identity wasn't released, was detained at Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to board a flight from Paris to French Guiana in South America, police said in a statement.

Detectives believe he fatally shot 26-year-old Danzel Silos, better known as rapper Bigidagoe, in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Dutch capital.

“The suspect is in detention and will be transferred to judicial officials in Amsterdam. Silos' family has been informed of the arrest in Paris,” police said in a statement.

A major investigation team set up after the slaying is looking into “the background of a possible conflict between rap groups,” the statement added.

Overnight, explosions damaged homes at three locations in north and southeast Amsterdam and the word “war” was spray-painted on walls. Police said they were investigating possible links to Silos' death.

