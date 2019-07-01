  • AP Top Entertainment News at 10:02 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Bad Bunny, Khalid to perform on Apple Music's 'Up Next' tour

    Illegal or just immoral? Film explores texting suicide case

    Taylor Swift pens scathing post about Scooter Braun

    'Toy Story 4' repeats at No. 1 over 'Annabelle,' 'Yesterday'

    Anthony Davis, Dwyane Wade to cover NBA 2K20 video game

    Family says goodbye to wife of "Dog the Bounty Hunter"

    Rocker Cliff Richard urges anonymity for sex-crimes suspects

    Putin says liberalism 'eating itself,' migrant influx wrong

    Elton John blasts Putin for saying liberalism is 'obsolete'

    Germany to return painting stolen by Nazis to Italy

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories