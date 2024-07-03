BTS member Jin expected to take part in Paris Olympics as a torchbearer from South Korea

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will be an Olympic torchbearer at the Paris games after recently completing his mandatory military service.

The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of "harmony" and "peace," according to a statement. He finished his 18-month military service last month.

Jin along with the other torchbearers are scheduled to go across various historic sites of the host country. The specific schedule has not been disclosed.

The torch relay began in April.

Jin began his military service at a front-line South Korean military boot camp in late 2022. His other group members — comprised of Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope — are currently serving their military duties.

A day after being released from military duty, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration FESTA in Seoul with activities including trying out foods, performances and dance challenges.

