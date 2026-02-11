Busy Phillips, Chad Michael Murray and more react to the death of James Van Der Beek

Notable reaction to the death of actor James Van Der Beek at age 48.

Busy Philipps

"James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and I don't know what else to say. I am just so so sad. He was my friend and i loved him and I'm so grateful for our friendship all these years." — the actor and "Dawson's Creek" co-star, on Instagram.

Chad Michael Murray

"Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We're so so so sorry for what you're going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us- he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys." — the actor, in an Instagram comment.

Julianne Hough

"James, you created a legacy of love and light, wrapping your beautiful family in love and protection." — the actor and dancer, on her Instagram story.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

"I'm so sad for your beautiful family. While James' legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. (Expletive) Cancer." — the actor, in an Instagram comment.

Paul Walter Hauser

"Love you, James. I know you're in Heaven being pampered with love. The Van Der Beeks will be in our daily prayers and we'll be drumming up some money to support your beautiful family. Thanks for the body of work and for being one of the good guys." — the actor, on Instagram.

Julie Plec

"A vibrant young man. A father and husband and friend. A generational icon. RIP JVDB. Sleep now, Dawson." — the producer, screenwriter and director, on Instagram.

Lee Jeffries

"James always brought heart, vulnerability and authenticity to the screen... and later, in his courageous battle, he showed that same quiet strength in real life. For so many of us, he was a part of our youth... a face and a voice tied to moments we'll never forget, woven into the soundtrack of growing up. Beyond the public image, it was obvious his most cherished role was that of a husband and a father, and it's impossible not to think of Kimberly and the children, whose loss is far deeper than anything the rest of us can measure." — the photographer, in an Instagram comment.

