Cardi B replaces The Weeknd at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK — (AP) — Fresh off her sophomore album release and the announcement of her fourth pregnancy, Cardi B has another thing to celebrate: She's joining the 2025 Global Citizen Festival. The annual event, held in New York's Central Park, supports campaigns to improve energy access across Africa and defend the Amazon against deforestation.

The Weeknd, who was originally slated to headline Saturday's festival alongside Shakira, had to drop out of the event due to personal reasons, according to organizers.

"We are incredibly grateful to Cardi B, who has joined the Global Citizen Festival lineup," wrote Global Citizen CEO and co-founder Hugh Evans in a statement. "She's an outstanding performer, who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion. We wish The Weeknd support and want to thank him and his fans for all taking action with us to help end extreme poverty."

"This one's not like other music festivals — this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I'm so proud to support such an important cause," Cardi B shared in a statement. "New York City — see you Saturday. Let's get it!!!"

The 2025 Global Citizen Festival will be hosted by actor Hugh Jackman and features a number of performances, including sets by Tyla, Ayra Starr and Mariah the Scientist.

The festival’s goals involve securing commitments to bring clean, reliable energy to 1 million people in Africa; mobilizing $200 million for Indigenous and local entrepreneurs to protect an Italy-sized chunk of the Amazon rainforest; and raising at least $30 million to help community-based education programs improve children’s literacy.

Tickets to the festival are free, but fans must earn them by taking actions through the Global Citizen app.

The festival will also be available to stream Saturday on YouTube, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, iHeartRadio and many other platforms.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.