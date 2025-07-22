Elton John, Questlove, Rod Stewart mourn death of Ozzy Osbourne

Luminaries of the music world and beyond mourned the death of Ozzy Osbourne at age 76, expressing affection and admiration for the heavy metal icon.

Elton John called the Black Sabbath frontman “a dear friend and a huge trailblazer” and “one of the funniest people I've ever met.” Nirvana said Black Sabbath was “the template for heavy rock.” Rod Stewart said he would “see you up there — later rather than sooner.”

Osbourne died Tuesday, just weeks after his farewell show. In 2020, he revealed he had Parkinson's disease after suffering a fall.

Some notable reaction:

Elton John

"So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx" — on Instagram

Rod Stewart

“Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there — later rather than sooner.” — on Instagram

Flavor Flav

“Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP” — on X

Ronnie Wood

“I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne. What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham.” — on X

Jason Momoa

“Love you @ozzyosbourne. All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful RIP.” — on Instagram

Billie Joe Armstrong

“No words. We love you Ozzy.” — on Instagram

Nirvana

"Thank you Ozzy Osbourne for the inspiration. @BlackSabbath is the template for heavy Rock. #Ozzy " — on X

Questlove

“Long live the Oz. Rest In Melody.” — on Instagram

Premier League club Aston Villa

Aston Villa Football Club is saddened to learn that world-renowned rockstar and Villan, Ozzy Osbourne has passed away. Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from. The thoughts of everyone at Aston Villa are with his wife Sharon, his family, friends, and countless fans at this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace, Ozzy. — in a statement

Pantera

“Thank you for all that you did for metal & Pantera. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Amy & Louis, we are so very sorry for your loss” — on Instagram

Wolfgang Van Halen

“Legend. Thank you for everything, Ozzy” — on Instagram

Gene Simmons

"Sad to report Ozzy has passed away. He was a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide. Prayers and condolences go out to the Osbourne family." — on X

The Alamo

“We at the Alamo are saddened to hear of the passing of legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne. His relationship with the Alamo was marked initially by a deeply disrespectful incident in 1982. This act profoundly and rightfully upset many who hold this site sacred. However, redemption and reconciliation eventually became part of his history as well. In 1992, Ozzy personally apologized to then-Mayor Nelson Wolff and expressed genuine remorse for his actions. Decades later, in 2015, he revisited the Alamo grounds to learn and appreciate the site’s profound history, openly demonstrating humility and understanding.” — on Facebook in a post that expressed condolences to Osbourne's family, friends and fans.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.