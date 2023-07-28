The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says

The 75th Emmy Awards are the latest production to be put on pause due to the Hollywood strikes and will not air as planned in September.

A person familiar with the postponement plans but not authorized to speak publicly pending an official announcement confirmed the delay Friday. No information about a new date was immediately available.

The Emmy Awards were scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on Sept. 18. Rules laid out by the actors' union, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, say stars cannot campaign for the Emmys or attend awards shows while on strike.

Writers are also not permitted to work on awards shows until the strike ends.

Whenever the next Emmy Awards are held, HBO will walk in as the leading contender. The network is up for 74 awards for three of its top shows: " Succession," "The White Lotus" and "The Last of Us."

“Ted Lasso” has the most comedy category nominations with 21, including best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis.

Roughly 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 Writers Guild of America screenwriters are on strike, calling for better pay, structure with residual payments and protection from the use of artificial intelligence.

