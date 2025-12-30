France grants citizenship to George and Amal Clooney and their twins Ella and Alexander

PARIS — Call them Monsieur and Madame Clooney.

France's government says that George Clooney, his wife Amal and their twins Ella and Alexander have been awarded French citizenship.

The naturalizations of the Kentucky-born star of the “Oceans” series of heist movies and his family were announced last weekend in the Journal Officiel, where French government decrees are published.

The government notice indicated that human rights lawyer Amal Clooney was naturalized under her maiden name, Amal Alamuddin. It also noted that George Clooney's middle name is Timothy.

The couple purchased an estate in France in 2021. In an interview with Esquire in October, Clooney described their "farm in France" as their primary residence — a decision the 64-year-old actor and his 47-year-old wife made with their children in mind.

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood," he told the magazine. "I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

Growing up away from the spotlight in France, “they’re not on their iPads, you know?” he said. "They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

Representatives for George Clooney did not respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Clooney retained his American citizenship. Amal Clooney was born in Lebanon and raised in the U.K. The 8-year-old twins were born in London.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.