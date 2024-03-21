'Furiosa,' the follow-up to 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' will premiere at Cannes Film Festival

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," George Miller's eagerly awaited follow-up to "Mad Max: Fury Road, " will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

"Furiosa," a prequel to "Fury Road" starring Anya Taylor-Joy, will roar down the Croisette nine years after Miller's previous "Mad Max" film did. After its 2015 bow at Cannes, "Fury Road" went on to gross $380 million worldwide and win six Oscars.

“Furiosa," screening out of competition at Cannes, will premiere May 15. The film, co-starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, features Taylor-Joy in the role played by Charlize Theron in “Fury Road.”

“The idea of this prequel has been with me for over a decade," Miller said in a statement. "I couldn’t be more thrilled to return to the Festival de Cannes — along with Anya, Chris and Tom — to share ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.' There is no better place than La Croisette to experience this film with audiences on the world stage.”

Miller's previous film, 2022's "Three Thousand Years of Longing," also premiered at Cannes.

“Furiosa” will land in U.S. theaters May 24. The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.