Golden Globe nominations are Monday. Here's what to look for

Expect a starry field of actors when nominations to the 82nd Golden Globes are announced Monday morning.

Zendaya ("Challengers), Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown"), Daniel Craig ("Queer"), Denzel Washington ("Gladiator II), Ariana Grande ("Wicked") and Selena Gomez ("Emilia Perez") all stand a strong chance of hearing their names read. The Globes, which are still in comeback mode after years of scandal and organizational upheaval, could surely use that star power to help stabilize the awards.

The nominations will be announced Monday by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut beginning at 8:15 a.m. EST on the CBS News website, CBS’s YouTube channel and the CBS News Mobile App. At 8:30 a.m. EST, 10 categories will be unveiled on “CBS Mornings” on CBS.

The Globes themselves will be held Sunday, Jan. 4, with comedian Nikki Glaser hosting. CBS, which began airing the Globes last year on a new deal, will hope Glaser manages to do better than last year's emcee, Jo Koy, whose stint was widely panned.

Here’s what to look for in nominations Monday:

How big will ‘Wicked’ be?

Jon M. Chu's "Wicked" sails in with the momentum of hundreds of millions in box office. Though last year's awards season was dominated by "Oppenheimer" and featured "Barbie," this year "Wicked" is looking like the most populist contender. Expect nominations for Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Will the Trump film ‘The Apprentice’ be nominated?

It will be interesting to see whether "The Apprentice," starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, scores any nominations. The film fell flat with audiences (and with the president elect) but acclaim has been widespread for both Stan's performance and Jeremy Strong's turn as Roy Cohn.

Is there a frontrunner?

Because the Globes split top awards between drama and musical/comedy, there isn't always a clear read on the top Oscar contenders. That's especially true this year, where no one film has yet emerged as the favorite. In the mix are "Conclave,""Anora,""Emilia Perez,""The Brutalist" and "Wicked."

What’s new this year?

Last year, the Globes introduced two new categories that remain this time around: the cinematic and box office achievement award and the best performance in stand-up comedy on television. One tweak this time comes in the lifetime achievement awards. This year, those are going to Ted Danson (for the Carol Burnett Award) and Viola Davis (for the Cecil B. DeMille Award). Those will be handed out in a gala dinner on Friday, Jan. 3, several days before the Globes.

How about the TV categories?

Expect a boatload of nominations for both “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building.” (Gomez could be a two-time nominee, for both “Only Murders” and “Emilia Perez.”) Other series that could see strong showings include “Shogun,” “Slow Horses,” “Hacks” and “Baby Reindeer.”

What’s the deal with the Golden Globes, anyway?

The Globes aren’t ever quite drama-free, but things have settled down for the embattled awards body. Last year’s Globes were the first after the disbanding of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and their acquisition by Dick Clark Productions and billionaire Todd Boehly’s private equity firm Eldridge Industries. However, earlier this fall, the Ankler reported that former members of the HFPA filed a letter with the California Attorney General’s office questioning “the validity of the purchase.”

