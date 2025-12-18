Harrison Ford to receive SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award for his career and humanitarian work

LOS ANGELES — Harrison Ford will receive a lifetime achievement award in March from the actors union SAG-AFTRA.

"Harrison Ford is a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture," the union's president, Sean Astin, said in a statement Thursday. "We are honored to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible."

He'll pick up the Life Achievement Award on March 1 at the 32nd Actor Awards presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. The awards ceremony will be streamed live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Ford, 83, has numerous iconic roles in a career spanning six decades. He became a global star as Han Solo in the 1977 “Star Wars,” reprising the role several times as the first film grew into a franchise. As swashbuckling archaeologist Indiana Jones, he launched another franchise in 1981 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

And he starred in two “Blade Runner” movies as Rick Deckard, along with a full slate of television roles.

Through the years, Ford has earned numerous accolades, including the Critics Choice Career Achievement Award (2024), Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award (2002), AFI Life Achievement Award (2000) and more.

“I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award,” he said in the statement. “To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I’ve spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I’ve always felt grateful to be part of this community.”

The SAG-AFTRA life achievement accolade honors an actor who demonstrates the "finest ideals of the acting profession." It also recognizes his work on various humanitarian and environmental causes.

