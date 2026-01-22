Harry Styles announces 2026 global tour: See the dates

NEW YORK — Harry Styles is getting back out on the road. The English musician announced his "Together, Together" tour on Thursday. It's a 50-date run made up of residencies in Europe, the U.K., Brazil, Mexico, the U.S. and Australia.

Styles' tour launches May 16 with six nights in Amsterdam, followed by six nights in London, two in São Paulo, two in Mexico City, 30 at New York City's Madison Square Garden, two in Melbourne and two in Sydney, where it will conclude in December.

Openers include Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and more.

There are a few pre-sale opportunities. The general sale for São Paulo begins Wednesday and the Mexico City sale begins Jan. 29.

The general sale for Amsterdam, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and many New York dates begins Jan. 30. The last New York dates, Oct. 10 to 31, will go on sale Feb. 4.

Styles is no stranger to residencies. During his "Love on Tour" in 2022, he did a 15-night stint at Madison Square Garden, which Ticketmaster labeled "the highest-grossing single engagement in the venue's history."

The “Together, Together” tour news arrives a week after Styles revealed his long-awaited, fourth studio album will arrive March 6.

Titled "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally," the album is Styles' first full-length project in four years. It follows the 2022, critically acclaimed synth pop record "Harry's House," which earned the former One Direction star the top prize of album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The cover for “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" features the 31-year-old artist in a T-shirt and jeans at night, standing underneath a shimmering disco ball hung outside.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.