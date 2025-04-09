It's Met Gala time! Get yourself suitable with this guide on what to expect

NEW YORK — (AP) — As springtime sunshine finally hits New York City, the Met Gala beckons — one of the most anticipated and visible parties in the world.

This year, the theme — "Tailored For You" — is focused on classic tailoring. As always, the dress code is inspired by the spring exhibit at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" is the first Met show to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme. The show looks at the evolution of Black style over the centuries through the lens of dandyism.

Here are some key things to know as fashion's biggest night approaches:

When is the Met Gala?

The gala happens the first Monday in May — this year, May 5.

What exactly is the Met Gala?

Not everyone knows that the gala is actually a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the only self-funding department at the Met. Last year the evening brought in a whopping sum of more than $26 million to the museum's coffers.

Was it always this big?

Definitely not. It started in 1948 as a Manhattan society midnight supper – held at various places like the Waldorf Astoria and the Rainbow Room. It took many years before it turned into a global event and one of the starriest nights of the year.

Who's hosting the 2025 Met Gala?

Each year brings a new group of celebrity co-chairs. This year they are Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky — along with Anna Wintour, the influential Vogue editor who always oversees the proceedings. NBA superstar LeBron James is honorary chair.

Who else is attending the Met Gala so far?

Word on attendees trickles out slowly in the weeks leading up to the event. But this year there's also a huge additional host committee with stars from various fields. (They don't have specific host duties, other than showing up and, it goes without saying, looking fabulous.)

It includes athletes Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens, Angel Reese and Sha’Carri Richardson; filmmakers Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee and Regina King; and actors Ayo Edebiri, Audra McDonald and Jeremy Pope, and musicians Doechii, Usher, Tyla, Janelle Monáe and André 3000.

Also in the group are author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; artists Jordan Casteel, Rashid Johnson and Kara Walker; playwrights Jeremy O. Harris and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins; and fashion figures Grace Wales Bonner, Edward Enninful, Dapper Dan and Olivier Rousteing.

How strict is the dress code?

The code is meant to be a guide, not a hard rule, and loose interpretation is encouraged. Sometimes, that interpretation extends not only to what guests put on, but what they take off. Lady Gaga did a 16-minute striptease on the gala carpet in 2019. Jared Leto spent the evening in 2023 carrying around his huge cat head, a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved pet.

How do guests spend the evening?

Guests enter the museum and walk past an enormous flower arrangement in the museum's grand lobby – always a talking point. Often there is an an orchestra playing nearby. At the top of the grand staircase, Wintour and her co-hosts form a receiving line. Guests then head either to cocktails or to view the exhibit. Cocktails are followed by dinner. The most hotly anticipated guests sometimes skip cocktails and even dinner, and arrive around dessert time for maximum impact (we're looking at you, Rihanna).

