James Patterson launches true crime series on Fox Nation

NEW YORK — (AP) — James Patterson is launching a true crime series on the streaming service Fox Nation. "Unsolved With James Patterson," hosted by the million-selling author, premieres Monday and will air in three segments.

According to Fox Nation, Patterson's series will include a trio of unsolved homicide cases: the death of a Louisiana schoolteacher who became increasingly unstable and locked down in her home with guns and cameras before being found with a shotgun wound to the head; a Utah student who joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and soon after disappeared; and an altruistic San Francisco resident who disappeared and was later found dismembered.

“I was totally gripped by these cases," Patterson said in a statement. "The fact that they are real-life stories — and that we may help bring justice to the victims and their families — is very special.”

The series will include interviews with friends, relatives and law enforcement officials.

Patterson, whose books have sold more than 400 million copies, has written numerous thrillers, along with nonfiction books about the Kennedys and John Lennon, among others. Last week, Fox Nation announced it had reached a deal with Martin Scorsese to host, narrate and produce an eight-part religious docudrama called "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints."

