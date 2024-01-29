King Charles III has been discharged from a London hospital after a prostate procedure

LONDON — (AP) — King Charles III left a private London clinic on Monday after undergoing a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old monarch was admitted to the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales, his daughter-in-law, also recently had abdominal surgery. Her Kensington Palace office said Monday that she had returned home.

Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He canceled engagements and was urged to rest before the procedure, which had concluded by Friday afternoon.

The king decided to announce the surgery in advance in an effort to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.

The princess, formerly Kate Middleton, is “making good progress” in her recovery, her office at Kensington Palace said Monday. The wife of Prince William underwent planned surgery on Jan. 16.

The palace didn't provide further details, but said that her condition wasn’t cancerous. The 42-year-old princess, formerly Kate Middleton, has canceled her public engagements until after Easter.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,'' the palace said.

