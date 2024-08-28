Megan Thee Stallion hosts, Taylor Swift dominates: Here's what to know about the 2024 MTV VMAs

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rapper, singer, songwriter, businesswoman, hot girl summer purveyor and now... award show host? Megan Thee Stallion will host the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

It marks her first time hosting an award show, though she’s guest hosted “Saturday Night Live” and served as a co-host for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the past. This time, it’s in front of her musical peers.

The 2024 award show promises star-studded performances, tons of moon people, and even more Taylor Swift.

Here's everything you need to know about the MTV VMAs.

WHEN ARE THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS?

The VMAs will air live on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern from the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.

The award show moved back a day because of the forthcoming U.S. presidential debate. ABC News recently confirmed that the campaigns of both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump had agreed to participate in a debate on Sept. 10.

WHO’S NOMINATED FOR THE VMAS?

Swift tops the VMA nominations with 10 — eight for her "Fortnight" music video and nods in the artist of the year and best pop categories. She's followed by her "Fortnight" collaborator Post Malone, who has nine. He is nominated along with Swift eight times and earned his ninth nom for his country hit "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen.

Rounding out the artist of the year category nominees are Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA.

Grande, Carpenter and Eminem are tied with six nods; Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five each. Blackpink’s LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims follow with four nominations each.

This year features 29 first-time nominees, which include Wallen, Carpenter and Swims as well as Benson Boone and Tyla — the latter boast three nominations each.

WHO WILL RECEIVE THE VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD?

Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award. She will also perform.

Previous recipients include Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Missy Elliott.

Perry will return to the VMA stage for the first time since 2017, when she performed and hosted the award show.

The pop singer has won five VMAs across her career. She took home her first three awards in 2011: video of the year (“Firework”), best collaboration and best special effects (both for “E.T.,” featuring Kanye West).

WHO IS PERFORMING AT THE VMAS?

Performers will include Perry, Boone, Carpenter, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, Karol G, LL COOL J, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

WHAT ABOUT VOTING?

Fan voting across 15 gender-neutral categories is live right now and ends Friday.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.



