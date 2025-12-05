From Pope Francis to Charlie Kirk, many deaths in 2025 had a wide impact

The death of Pope Francis brought change to the Catholic Church, which counts 1.4 billion adherents and is now led — for the first time — by an American pope. The fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as he spoke before a crowd horrified many and prompted somber conversations about political violence.

And when trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre died by suicide, it brought additional scrutiny to the investigations of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. They were among the noteworthy and influential people who died in 2025 where the deaths themselves had a widespread impact.

The deaths of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife became a source of both sadness and mystery after their bodies were found in their home in February. Authorities ultimately determined that Hackman, who was in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s, died of heart disease, likely unaware that Betsy Arakawa had died from hantavirus a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the death of heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, which came just weeks after his farewell concert, marked the end of an era in music. The year also saw the death of boxing great George Foreman, who memorably lost a much-watched match to Muhammad Ali but whose career had inspiring second and third acts as a world champion and successful business owner.

And the world said goodbye this year to Dick Cheney, the hard-charging conservative whose long career in public service included becoming one of the most powerful vice presidents in U.S. history under President George W. Bush.

Here is a roll call of some influential figures who have died this year (cause of death cited, if available):

___

JANUARY

___

Wayne Osmond, 73. The singer and guitarist was a founding member of The Osmonds, a million-album-selling family act known for such 1970s teen hits as "One Bad Apple," "Yo-Yo" and "Down By the Lazy River." Jan. 1.

Rosita Missoni, 93. She was the matriarch of the iconic Italian fashion house that made colorful zigzag-patterned knitwear high fashion and helped launch Italian ready-to-wear. Jan. 1.

James Arthur Ray, 67. A self-help guru, his multimillion-dollar business toppled after his sweat lodge ceremony in Arizona left three people dead. Jan. 3.

Costas Simitis, 88. As prime minister, the socialist leader was the architect of Greece's joining the common European currency, the euro. Jan. 5.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, 96. The founder of France's far-right National Front was known for fiery rhetoric against immigration and multiculturalism, earning him staunch support and widespread condemnation. Jan. 7.

Peter Yarrow, 86. The singer-songwriter was best known as one-third of Peter, Paul and Mary, the folk music trio whose impassioned harmonies transfixed millions as they lifted their voices in favor of civil rights and against war. Jan. 7.

Nancy Leftenant-Colon, 104. The first Black woman to join the U.S. Army Nurse Corps after the military was desegregated in the 1940s retired as a major and was remembered by relatives and friends for quietly breaking down racial barriers during her long military career. Jan. 8.

Sam Moore, 89. He was the higher voice of the 1960s duo Sam & Dave, known for such definitive hits of the era as "Soul Man" and "Hold On, I'm Comin.'" Jan. 10.

David Lynch, 78. The filmmaker was celebrated for his uniquely dark and dreamlike vision in such movies as "Blue Velvet" and "Mulholland Drive," and the TV series "Twin Peaks." Jan. 16.

Bob Uecker, 90. He parlayed a forgettable playing career into a punch line for movie and TV appearances as "Mr. Baseball" and a Hall of Fame broadcasting tenure. Jan. 16.

Joan Plowright, 95. She was an award-winning British actor who, with her late husband Laurence Olivier, did much to revitalize the U.K.'s theatrical scene after World War II. Jan. 16.

Cecile Richards, 67. A national advocate for abortion access and women's rights, she led Planned Parenthood for 12 tumultuous years. Jan. 20.

Mauricio Funes, 65. After serving as president of El Salvador, he spent the final years of his life in Nicaragua to avoid various criminal sentences. Jan. 21.

Valérie André, 102. An aviator and parachutist with a medical degree, she was the first woman to become a general officer in France. Jan. 21.

Garth Hudson, 87. The Band's virtuoso keyboardist and all-around musician drew from a unique palette of sounds and styles to add a conversational touch to such rock standards as "Up on Cripple Creek," "The Weight" and "Rag Mama Rag." Jan. 21.

Richard Williamson, 84. An ultratraditionalist Catholic bishop, his denial of the Holocaust created a scandal in 2009 when Pope Benedict XVI rehabilitated him and other members of his breakaway society. Jan. 29.

Dick Button, 95. He was one of the most accomplished men's figure skaters in history, and one of his sport's great innovators and promoters. Jan. 30.

Marianne Faithfull, 78. The British pop star, muse, libertine and old soul inspired and helped write some of the Rolling Stones' greatest songs and endured as a torch singer and survivor of the lifestyle she once embodied. Jan. 30.

___

FEBRUARY

___

Horst Köhler, 81. A managing director of the International Monetary Fund, he became a popular German president before stunning the country by resigning abruptly in a flap over comments about its military. Feb. 1.

Barbie Hsu, 48. A Taiwanese actress who starred in the popular TV drama "Meteor Garden" that swept Asia, she died of pneumonia triggered by the flu. Feb. 2.

The Aga Khan, 88. He became the spiritual leader of the world's millions of Ismaili Muslims at age 20 as a Harvard undergraduate and poured billions of dollars in tithes into building homes, hospitals and schools in developing countries. Feb. 4.

Kultida Woods, 80. Tiger Woods credited his Thai-born mother with instilling his dominant spirit and encouraging him to wear red shirts on Sundays as his power color. Feb. 4.

Irv Gotti, 54. A music mogul who founded Murder Inc. Records, he was behind major hip-hop and R&B artists such as Ashanti and Ja Rule. Feb. 5.

Tony Roberts, 85. The versatile, Tony Award-nominated performer in plays and musicals appeared in several Woody Allen movies — often as Allen's best friend. Feb. 7.

Sam Nujoma, 95. Known as the father of Namibia, the fiery, white-bearded freedom fighter led his nation's independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990 and served as its first president for 15 years. Feb. 8.

Anne Marie Hochhalter, 43. She lived in pain for 25 years after being partially paralyzed in the Columbine High School shooting and her death of sepsis, related to her injuries, was ruled a homicide. Feb. 16.

Gene Hackman, 95. The Oscar-winning actor whose studied portraits ranged from reluctant heroes to conniving villains and made him one of the industry's most respected and honored performers. Feb. 18. Found dead with his wife Betsy Arakawa.

Paquita la del Barrio, 77. The Mexican musical legend was known for her powerful voice and fierce defense of women. Feb. 17.

James Harrison, 88. He was credited with saving 2.4 million babies through his record-breaking blood plasma donations over six decades in Australia. Feb. 17.

Souleymane Cissé, 84. The Malian filmmaker was a pioneer of African cinema with a career spanning 50 years. Feb. 19.

Mabel Staton, 92. The Black track and field standout broke through barriers as the only woman to compete for the United States in the long jump at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Feb. 20.

Clint Hill, 93. The Secret Service agent leaped onto the back of President John F. Kennedy's limousine after the president was shot, then was forced to retire early because he remained haunted by memories of the assassination. Feb. 21.

Joe Fusco, 87. A College Football Hall of Fame coach, he won four NAIA Division II national championships in 19 years at Westminster College. Feb. 22.

Roberta Flack, 88. The Grammy-winning singer and pianist's intimate vocal and musical style made her one of the top recording artists of the 1970s and an influential performer long after that. Feb. 24.

Michelle Trachtenberg, 39. A former child star in the hit 1996 movie "Harriet the Spy," she went on to co-star in two buzzy millennial-era TV shows — "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl." The cause and manner of her death were officially listed as undetermined. Feb. 26.

Boris Spassky, 88. A Soviet-era world chess champion, he lost his title to American Bobby Fischer in a legendary 1972 match that became a proxy for Cold War rivalries. Feb. 27.

___

MARCH

___

Angie Stone, 63. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer, a member of the all-female hip-hop trio The Sequence who was known for the hit song "Wish I Didn't Miss You," died when her van crashed. March 1.

Lincoln Diaz-Balart, 70. He was a Cuban American who opposed his uncle Fidel Castro and spent 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives as a member of a politically powerful South Florida family. March 3.

Carl Dean, 82. Dolly Parton's devoted husband of nearly 60 years avoided the spotlight and inspired her timeless hit "Jolene." March 3.

Oleg Gordievsky, 86. The Soviet KGB officer helped change the course of the Cold War by covertly passing secrets to Britain. March 4.

Roy Ayers, 84. The jazz vibraphonist, keyboardist, composer and vocalist was known for his spacy, funky 1976 hit "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," sampled by such R&B and rap heavyweights as Mary J. Blige, N.W.A., Dr. Dre, 2Pac, Mos Def and Ice Cube. March 4.

Robert G. Clark, 95. He was elected in 1967 as Mississippi's first Black lawmaker of the 20th century and rose to the second-highest leadership role in the state House of Representatives. March 4.

D'Wayne Wiggins, 64. He co-founded the Grammy-nominated group Tony! Toni! Tone! behind the classic songs "Anniversary," "It Never Rains (In Southern California)" and (Lay Your Head on My) Pillow." March 7.

Junior Bridgeman, 71. A basketball standout who led Louisville to a Final Four, he starred for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and then launched an even more successful career as a business owner with stakes in restaurants, publishing and the Bucks franchise. March 11.

Alan Simpson, 93. The former U.S. senator was a political legend whose quick wit bridged partisan gaps in the years before today's political acrimony. March 14.

Nita Lowey, 87. The former congresswoman was a long-serving New York Democrat and the first woman to chair the powerful House Appropriations Committee. March 15.

Émilie Dequenne, 43. The Belgian actor who won a top Cannes Film Festival prize for her breakout role in "Rosetta" died of a rare form of cancer. March 16.

Eddie Jordan, 76. He was a Formula 1 team owner and media personality whose humor, strong opinions and often extravagant dress sense made him a popular TV pundit after selling the team. March 20.

George Foreman, 76. The fearsome heavyweight boxer lost the "Rumble in the Jungle" to Muhammad Ali before his inspiring second and third acts as a 45-year-old world champion and a successful business owner. March 21.

Kitty Dukakis, 88. The wife of former Massachusetts governor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis spoke openly about her struggles with depression and addiction. March 21.

Mia Love, 49. A daughter of Haitian immigrants, the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress died of brain cancer. March 23.

David Childs, 83. He was the lead architect of the One World Trade Center skyscraper that rose from the site where the twin towers collapsed in New York City during the 9/11 attacks. March 26.

Richard Chamberlain, 90. The handsome hero of the 1960s television series "Dr. Kildare" came out as gay four decades later and was known as the "king of the miniseries" for his roles in "The Thorn Birds" and "Shogun." March 29.

___

APRIL

___

Val Kilmer, 65. The brooding, versatile actor who played fan favorite Iceman in "Top Gun," donned a voluminous cape as Batman in "Batman Forever" and portrayed Jim Morrison in "The Doors," died of pneumonia. April 1.

Theodore McCarrick, 94. The formerly powerful Catholic cardinal was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019 after a Vatican investigation determined he had molested adults and children. April 3.

Jay North, 73. He starred as the towheaded mischief-maker on TV's "Dennis the Menace" for four seasons starting in 1959. April 6.

Clem Burke, 70. His versatile drumming propelled the iconic rock group Blondie during its decades performing everything from new-wave punk to disco-infused tunes. April 6.

Rubby Pérez, 69. Known for songs such as "Volveré," "El Africano" and "Tu Vas a Volar" during a career devoted to merengue, the signature musical style of the Dominican Republic, he died after a nightclub roof collapsed. April 8.

Octavio Dotel, 51. He pitched for 13 major league teams in a 15-year career and won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals, and died in the same roof collapse in the Dominican Republic. April 8.

Kim Shin-jo, 82. He was a North Korean commando who resettled in South Korea as a pastor after the failure of his mission to assassinate South Korean President Park Chung-hee in 1968. April 9.

Mario Vargas Llosa, 89. The Peruvian author was a Nobel literature laureate and a giant of Latin American letters. April 13.

Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, 85. The former Malaysian prime minister was a moderate who extended the country's political freedoms but was criticized for lackluster leadership. April 14.

Wink Martindale, 91. The genial host of such hit game shows as "Gambit" and "Tic-Tac-Dough" also did one of the first recorded television interviews with a young Elvis Presley. April 15.

Nora Aunor, 71. She became one of the biggest stars of Philippine cinema during a career that spanned seven decades. April 16.

Bob Filner, 82. A 10-term U.S. congressman, his political career ended abruptly after he was elected mayor of San Diego and driven from office amid sexual misconduct allegations. April 20.

Pope Francis, 88. History's first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and concern for poor people but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change. April 21.

Steve McMichael, 67. A star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears' 1985 Super Bowl championship team whose larger-than-life personality later made him a natural for professional wrestling as "Ming the Merciless," he died after battling ALS. April 23.

Virginia Giuffre, 41. She accused Britain's Prince Andrew and other influential men of sexually exploiting her as a teenager trafficked by financier Jeffrey Epstein. An advocate for sex trafficking survivors after emerging as a central figure in Epstein's downfall, she died by suicide according to her publicist. April 25.

Dick Barnett, 88. A basketball Hall of Famer, he played on both New York Knicks NBA championship teams after being part of a historic college powerhouse at Tennessee A&I. April 27.

___

MAY

___

Ruth Buzzi, 88. She rose to fame as the frumpy and bitter Gladys Ormphby on the groundbreaking sketch comedy series "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" and made more than 200 television appearances during a 45-year career. May 1.

Jill Sobule, 66. The award-winning singer-songwriter whose witty and poignant writing attracted widespread attention with the gay-themed song "I Kissed a Girl," died in a house fire. May 1.

George Ryan, 91. A tough-on-crime Republican who as Illinois governor cleared the state's death row, he was disgraced by a corruption scandal that landed him in prison. May 2.

David H. Souter, 85. The retired Supreme Court justice was an ascetic bachelor and New Hampshire Republican who became a favorite of liberals during nearly 20 years on the bench. May 8.

Johnny Rodriguez, 73. The country music star was a popular Mexican American singer whose 1970s hits included "I Just Can't Get Her Out of My Mind," "Ridin' My Thumb to Mexico" and "That's the Way Love Goes." May 9.

Robert Benton, 92. The Oscar-winning filmmaker co-created "Bonnie and Clyde," and received mainstream validation as the writer-director of "Kramer vs. Kramer" and "Places in the Heart." May 11.

Christopher "Kit" Bond, 86. The Republican was Missouri's youngest governor and later brought billions of dollars in federal funding to the state as a four-term U.S. senator. May 13.

José Mujica, 89. The former Uruguayan president and Marxist guerrilla's radical brand of democracy, plainspoken philosophy and simple lifestyle as a flower farmer fascinated people around the world. May 13.

George Wendt, 76. An actor with an everyman charm, he played the affable barfly Norm on the hit 1980s TV comedy "Cheers" and performed on Broadway in "Art," "Hairspray" and "Elf." May 20.

Susan Brownmiller, 90. A feminist whose landmark 1975 book "Against Our Will" was an intensely debated bestseller about sexual assault. May 24.

Phil Robertson, 79. The "Duck Dynasty" patriarch turned his small duck-calling interest in the sportsman's paradise of northern Louisiana into a big business and conservative cultural phenomenon. May 25.

Charles Rangel, 94. The former New York congressman was an outspoken, gravel-voiced Harlem Democrat spent nearly five decades on Capitol Hill and was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus. May 26.

Presley Chweneyagae, 40. The South African actor gained international recognition for his leading role in the 2005 film "Tsotsi," which won South Africa's first-ever Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. May 27.

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o, 87. The revered Kenyan man of letters was a voice of dissent who, in dozens of fiction and nonfiction books, traced his country's history from British imperialism to home-ruled tyranny. May 28.

Bernard Kerik, 69. He served as New York City's police commissioner on 9/11 and later pleaded guilty to tax fraud before being pardoned. May 29.

Loretta Swit, 87. She won two Emmy Awards playing Maj. Margaret Houlihan, the demanding head nurse of a Korean War surgical unit on the pioneering hit TV series "M.A.S.H." May 30.

Etienne-Emile Baulieu, 98. The French scientist was best known as the inventor of the abortion pill. May 30.

___

JUNE

___

Shigeo Nagashima, 89. He was known in Japan as "Mr. Pro Baseball," one of the most famous people in the country during his playing days. June 3.

Jim Marshall, 87. The former Minnesota Vikings defensive end was one of four members of the famed Purple People Eaters, the backbone of four Super Bowl teams. June 3.

Niède Guidon, 92. The Brazilian archaeologist discovered hundreds of prehistoric cave paintings in northeastern Brazil, and her research challenged theories of ancient human presence in the Americas. June 4.

Edgar Lungu, 68. The former Zambian president led the southern African nation from 2015 to 2021. June 5.

Nina Kuscsik, 86. She campaigned for women's inclusion in long-distance running and then won the Boston Marathon the first year women were officially allowed to run. June 8.

Sly Stone, 82. The revolutionary musician and dynamic showman led Sly and the Family Stone, transforming popular music in the 1960s and '70s and beyond with such hits as "Everyday People," "Stand!" and "Family Affair." June 9.

Frederick Forsyth, 86. The British author wrote "The Day of the Jackal" and other bestselling thrillers. June 9.

Brian Wilson, 82. The Beach Boys' visionary and fragile leader whose genius for melody, arrangements and wide-eyed self-expression inspired "Good Vibrations," "California Girls" and other summertime anthems, becoming one of the world's most influential recording artists. June 11.

Ananda Lewis, 52. The former MTV and BET host who became a beloved television personality in the 1990s with her warmth and authenticity died of breast cancer. June 11.

Anne Burrell, 55. The TV chef coached culinary fumblers through hundreds of episodes of "Worst Cooks in America." June 17.

Mick Ralphs, 81. The guitarist, singer and songwriter was a founding member of the classic British rock bands Bad Company and Mott the Hoople. June 23.

Bobby Sherman, 81. His winsome smile and shaggy mop top helped make him into a teen idol in the 1960s and '70s with bubblegum pop hits like "Little Woman" and "Julie, Do Ya Love Me." June 24.

Carolyn McCarthy, 81. She served nine terms in Congress after being elected in 1996 as a crusader for gun control following a mass shooting on a New York commuter train that left her husband dead and her son severely wounded. June 26.

D. Wayne Lukas, 89. The Hall of Famer became one of horse racing's most accomplished trainers and a face of the sport for decades. June 28.

___

JULY

___

Jimmy Swaggart, 90. The televangelist amassed an enormous following and multimillion-dollar ministry, only to be undone by his penchant for prostitutes. July 1.

Alex Delvecchio, 93. A member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, he helped the Detroit Red Wings win the Stanley Cup three times in the 1950s. July 1.

Michael Madsen, 67. The actor best known for his coolly menacing, steely-eyed, often sadistic characters in the films of Quentin Tarantino, including "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill: Vol. 2." July 3.

Muhammadu Buhari, 82. He led Nigeria twice, as a military head of state and a democratic president. July 13.

Fauja Singh, 114. An Indian-born runner nicknamed the Turbaned Torpedo, believed to be the world's oldest marathoner, died after being hit by a car. July 14.

Bradley John Murdoch, 67. Known as the "Outback Killer," he was convicted of murdering British backpacker Peter Falconio, who vanished in arid central Australia in 2001. July 15.

Connie Francis, 87. The wholesome pop star's 1950s and '60s hits included "Pretty Little Baby" and "Who's Sorry Now?" — the latter serving as an ironic title for a personal life filled with heartbreak and tragedy. July 16.

Felix Baumgartner, 56. The extreme athlete stunned the world in 2012 by skydiving faster than the speed of sound during a 24-mile (39-kilometer) leap from the stratosphere. He died in a paragliding crash. July 17.

Alan Bergman, 99. The Oscar-winning lyricist teamed with his wife, Marilyn, in a loving partnership that produced "How Do You Keep the Music Playing?," "It Might Be You" and the classic "The Way We Were." July 17.

Rex White, 95. He was NASCAR's oldest living champion and a 2015 inductee into its Hall of Fame. July 18.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 54. His 40-year career as an actor and director began as teenage son Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," a cultural phenomenon that helped define the 1980s. He drowned in the Caribbean Sea. July 20.

Thomas Anthony Durkin, 78. The criminal defense attorney was a fixture for five decades in Chicago's courthouses, known for his relentless advocacy for a roster of notorious clients. July 21.

Ozzy Osbourne, 76. The gloomy, demon-invoking lead singer of the pioneering band Black Sabbath became the godfather of heavy metal and then a doddering dad on reality TV. July 22.

Chuck Mangione, 84. The two-time Grammy Award-winning musician achieved international success in 1977 with his jazz-flavored single "Feels So Good" and later became a voice actor on the animated TV comedy "King of the Hill." July 22.

Joey Jones, 70. The Welsh soccer hero won two European Cups with Liverpool and was dubbed "Mr. Wrexham." July 22.

Hulk Hogan, 71. The mustachioed, headscarf-wearing, bicep-busting icon of professional wrestling turned the sport into a massive business and stretched his influence into TV, pop culture and conservative politics during a long and scandal-plagued second act. July 24.

Cleo Laine, 97. Her husky contralto was one of the most distinctive voices in jazz, and she was regarded by many as Britain's greatest contribution to the quintessentially American genre. July 24.

Dwight Muhammad Qawi, 72. The Hall of Fame fighter took up boxing in prison and became a two-weight world champion. July 25.

Ryne Sandberg, 65. The Hall of Fame second baseman became one of baseball's best all-around players while starring for the Chicago Cubs. July 28.

Flaco Jimenez, 86. The legendary accordionist from San Antonio won multiple Grammys as he expanded the popularity of conjunto, Tejano and Tex-Mex music. July 31.

___

AUGUST

___

Jeannie Seely, 85. She was the soulful country music singer behind such standards as "Don't Touch Me." Aug. 1.

Stella Rimington, 90. Dame Stella was the first female chief of Britain's MI5 intelligence agency and later a successful thriller writer. Aug. 3.

Loni Anderson, 79. She played a struggling radio station's empowered receptionist on the hit TV comedy "WKRP in Cincinnati." Aug. 3.

Ion Iliescu, 95. Romania's first freely elected president after the fall of communism in 1989 later faced charges of crimes against humanity for his role in the bloody revolution. Aug. 5.

James Lovell, 97. The commander of Apollo 13 helped turn a failed moon mission into a triumph of on-the-fly can-do engineering. Aug. 7.

Myint Swe, 74. He became Myanmar's acting president under controversial circumstances after the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Aug. 7.

William H. Webster, 101. His troubleshooting skills and integrity helped restore public confidence as director of the FBI from 1978 to 1987 and the CIA from 1987 to 1991. Aug. 8.

Genshitsu Sen, 102. He promoted peace as a grand master of the Japanese tea ceremony after being trained to be a Kamikaze pilot during World War II. Aug. 14.

Mike Castle, 86. The Republican moderate and former Delaware governor served 18 years in Congress, championing the popular 50 State Quarters Program. Aug. 14.

Tristan Rogers, 79. He played super spy Robert Scorpio on ABC's "General Hospital." Aug. 15.

Terence Stamp, 87. The British actor often played the role of a complex villain, including that of General Zod in the early Superman films. Aug. 17.

Humpy Wheeler, 86. He was a pioneering motorsports promoter as president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. Aug. 20.

Frank Caprio, 88. A retired municipal judge in Rhode Island, he found online fame as a caring jurist and host of "Caught in Providence." Aug. 20.

James Dobson, 89. Founder of the conservative Christian ministry Focus on the Family, the child psychologist was a politically influential campaigner against abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. Aug. 21.

Ron Turcotte, 84. The Hall of Fame jockey rode Secretariat to the Triple Crown in 1973. Aug. 22.

Angela Mortimer Barrett, 93. She overcame partial deafness and an intestinal infection to win three Grand Slam singles titles, including the 1961 Wimbledon. Aug. 25.

Randy "Duke" Cunningham, 83. His feats as a U.S. Navy flying ace during the Vietnam War catapulted him to Congress, where the Republican served eight House terms before pleading guilty to accepting $2.4 million in bribes. Aug. 27.

___

SEPTEMBER

___

Graham Greene, 73. A trailblazing Indigenous actor, his long career included an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Kicking Bird in "Dances with Wolves." Sept. 1.

Giorgio Armani, 91. The iconic Italian designer turned the concept of understated elegance into a multibillion-dollar fashion empire. Sept. 4.

Joseph McNeil, 83. He was one of four North Carolina college students whose refusal to leave a racially segregated Woolworth's lunch counter 65 years ago helped spark nonviolent civil rights sit-ins across the South. Sept. 4.

The Duchess of Kent, 92. Born Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley, she famously broke royal protocol to hug a Wimbledon runner-up and stepped away from family duties to teach music in a public school. Sept. 4.

Polly Holliday, 88. The Tony Award-nominated screen and stage actor turned the catchphrase "Kiss my grits!" into a national retort as the gum-chewing, beehive-wearing server on the long-running CBS sitcom "Alice." Sept. 9.

Charlie Kirk, 31. Rising from a teenage conservative campus activist to a top podcaster and ally of President Donald Trump, he was fatally shot during an appearance at a college in Utah. Sept. 10.

Bobby Hart, 86. The songwriter was a key part of the Monkees' multimedia empire, teaming with Tommy Boyce on such hits as "Last Train to Clarksville" and "I'm Not Your Steppin' Stone." Sept. 10.

Kim Seong-Min, 63. The defector who founded Seoul-based Free North Korea Radio used USB sticks and a network of sources in the secretive country to inform the North Korean public about their authoritarian government. Sept. 12.

Ricky Hatton, 46. The former boxing world champion who rose to become one of the most popular fighters in the sport had mental health struggles and was found dead due to hanging. Sept. 14.

Robert Redford, 89. The Hollywood golden boy became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters. Sept. 16.

Brett James, 57. The Grammy award-winning country songwriter whose top hits included "Jesus, Take the Wheel" by Carrie Underwood and "When the Sun Goes Down" by Kenny Chesney died in a plane crash. Sept. 18.

Sonny Curtis, 88. A vintage rock 'n' roller, he wrote the raw classic "I Fought the Law" and posed the enduring question "Who can turn the world on with her smile?" as the writer-crooner of the theme song to "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Sept. 19.

Bernie Parent, 80. Considered one of the greatest hockey goalies, the Hall of Famer anchored the net for the Philadelphia Flyers' two Stanley Cup championships in the 1970s. Sept. 21.

Bobby Cain, 85. As one of the so-called Clinton 12 in 1956, he endured racist violence to become the first Black student in Tennessee to graduate from an integrated state-run school. Sept. 22.

Claudia Cardinale, 87. The acclaimed Italian actor starred in some of the most celebrated European films of the 1960s and 1970s. Sept. 23.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, in his 80s. Saudi Arabia's grand mufti served as the kingdom's top religious figure for a quarter of a century as the ultraconservative Muslim nation socially liberalized. Sept. 23.

Sara Jane Moore, 95. She was imprisoned for more than 30 years after she made an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975. Sept. 24.

Assata Shakur, 78. The Black liberation activist was given political asylum in Cuba after her 1979 escape from a U.S. prison where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a law enforcement officer. Sept. 25.

Russell M. Nelson, 101. He was the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sept. 27.

___

OCTOBER

___

Jane Goodall, 91. The conservationist was renowned for her groundbreaking chimpanzee field research and globe-spanning environmental advocacy. Oct. 1.

Jilly Cooper, 88. The bestselling British author chronicled class and sex in risqué novels, including "Rivals" and "Riders." Oct. 5.

Joan B. Kennedy, 89. The former wife of Sen. Edward M. Kennedy endured family tragedies, her husband's infidelities and decades-long struggles with alcoholism and mental health. Oct. 8.

Diane Keaton, 79. The Oscar-winning star's quirky manner and emotional depth enthralled fans in movies including "Annie Hall," "The Godfather" films and "Father of the Bride." Oct. 11.

D'Angelo, 51. The Grammy-winning R&B singer recognized by his raspy yet smooth voice and for garnering mainstream attention with the shirtless "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" music video died of cancer. Oct. 14.

Raila Odinga, 80. The populist campaigns of the former prime minister and perennial presidential candidate challenged one-party rule, rattled authorities and gave him outsized influence in Kenya. Oct. 15.

Ace Frehley, 74. The original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam-rock band Kiss captivated audiences with his elaborate galactic makeup and smoking guitar. Oct. 16.

Susan Stamberg, 87. The "founding mother" of National Public Radio was the first female broadcaster to host a national news program. Oct. 16.

Kanchha Sherpa, 92. The Nepalese mountain guide was last surviving member of the expedition team that first conquered Mount Everest. Oct. 16.

Tomiichi Murayama, 101. Japan's former prime minister was known for his 1995 "Murayama statement" apologizing to Asian victims of his country's aggression. Oct. 17.

Chen Ning Yang, 103. The Chinese Nobel Prize-winning physicist was one of the most influential scientists in modern physics. Oct. 18.

Daniel Naroditsky, 29. The chess grandmaster who started as a child prodigy quickly became one of the most influential American voices in the sport. His cause of death was not made public. Oct. 20.

June Lockhart, 100. She became a mother figure for a generation of television viewers, whether at home in "Lassie" or "Lost in Space." Oct. 23.

Queen Mother Sirikit, 93. She supervised royal projects in Thailand to help the rural poor, preserve traditional craft-making and protect the environment. Oct. 24.

Nick Mangold, 41. As a New York Jets center he was one of the franchise's greatest players, twice helping lead the team to the AFC championship game. He died of complications of kidney disease. Oct. 25.

Prunella Scales, 93. A versatile actor, she was best known as acid-tongued Sybil Fawlty in the classic British sitcom "Fawlty Towers." Oct. 27.

___

NOVEMBER

___

Martha Layne Collins, 88. She was the first and only woman elected governor of Kentucky. Nov. 1.

Stanley Chesley, 89. A class-action lawsuit pioneer who took on cigarette companies and the makers of faulty breast implants, his legal career ended amid accusations of unethical conduct. Nov. 2.

George Banks, 83. He became one of the most notorious mass murderers in the U.S. by shooting 14 people, and killing 13, including his own children, during a 1982 rampage in Pennsylvania. Nov. 2.

Dick Cheney, 84. The hard-charging conservative was a leading advocate for invading Iraq as one of the most powerful and polarizing vice presidents in U.S. history. Years later, he became a critic and target of President Donald Trump. Nov. 3.

Diane Ladd, 89. The actor was nominated three times for Academy Awards, as the brash waitress in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," the scheming parent in "Wild at Heart" and her role with daughter Laura Dern in "Rambling Rose." Nov. 3.

Kim Yong Nam, 97. North Korea's longtime ceremonial head of state was best known for his deep, booming voice in propaganda-filled speeches supporting the ruling Kim dynasty. Nov. 3.

James D. Watson, 97. His co-discovery of the twisted-ladder structure of DNA in 1953 helped light the long fuse on a revolution in medicine, crimefighting, genealogy and ethics. Nov. 6.

Paul Tagliabue, 84. He helped bring labor peace and riches to the NFL during his 17 years as commissioner but was criticized for not taking stronger action on concussions. Nov. 9.

Sally Kirkland, 84. The stage, film and TV actor was best known for sharing the screen with Paul Newman and Robert Redford in "The Sting" and her Oscar-nominated title role in the 1987 movie "Anna." Nov. 11.

Juan Ponce Enrile, 101. He was the Philippines' defense chief during the martial-law era notorious for human rights atrocities, democratic setbacks and plunder, then broke from Ferdinand Marcos, leading to the dictator's overthrow in a 1986 "people power" uprising. Nov. 13.

Todd Snider, 59. The singer's thoughtfully freewheeling tunes and cosmic-stoner songwriting made him a beloved figure in American roots music. Nov. 14.

H. Rap Brown, 82. One of the most vocal leaders of the Black Power movement, he died serving a life sentence for the killing in 2000 of a Georgia sheriff's deputy. Nov. 23.

Dharmendra, 89. A defining screen presence of 1970s and 1980s Bollywood films, he was one of Indian cinema's most popular stars. Nov. 24.

Jimmy Cliff, 81. The charismatic reggae pioneer and actor starred in the landmark movie "The Harder They Come" and preached joy, defiance and resilience in such classics as "Many Rivers to Cross," "You Can Get it If You Really Want" and "Vietnam." Nov. 24.

Viola Ford Fletcher, 111. As one of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma, she spent her later years seeking justice for the deadly attack by a white mob on the thriving Black community where she lived as a child. Nov. 24.

Fuzzy Zoeller, 74. One of golf's most gregarious characters, the two-time major champion's career was tainted by a racially insensitive joke about Tiger Woods. Nov. 27.

Tom Stoppard, 88. The British playwright was a playful, probing dramatist who won an Academy Award for his screenplay for 1998's "Shakespeare In Love." Nov. 29.

___

DECEMBER

___

Charles Shay, 101. The decorated Native American veteran was a 19-year-old U.S. Army medic when he landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day and helped save lives. Dec. 3.

Steve Cropper, 84. A lean, soulful guitarist and songwriter, he helped anchor the celebrated Memphis backing band Booker T. and the M.G.'s at Stax Records and co-wrote the classics "Green Onions," "(Sittin' on) the Dock of the Bay" and "In the Midnight Hour." Dec. 3.

