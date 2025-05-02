Prince Harry not improperly denied UK-funded security detail after stepping down, court says

Prince Harry lost his appeal Friday challenging the U.K. government’s decision to strip him of his publicly funded security after he stepped away from royal family duties and moved to the U.S.

The Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that a committee hadn't treated Harry unfairly when it decided to review his protection on a case-by-case basis each time he visits the U.K.

The ruling is likely to leave the Duke of Sussex with a large bill to pay the U.K. government’s legal fees — in addition to his own lawyers’ costs.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he would try to appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court.

The ruling upheld a High Court judge’s decision last year that found a “bespoke” plan for the Duke of Sussex’s security wasn’t unlawful, irrational or unjustified.

