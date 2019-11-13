0 Rapper Kodak Black sentenced to 46 months in federal prison

Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to weapons charges in August, the Miami Herald reported.

Black, 22, received the sentence from U.S. District Court Judge Federico Moreno in Miami for lying about his criminal record while purchasing or trying to buy six pistols on two different occasions at a store in Hialeah, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Black obtained three of the weapons -- a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon, the Herald reported. Authorities said one of the guns was found at the scene of a March shooting in his hometown of Pompano Beach; Black has not been charged in that case, according to the newspaper.

"This is going to be the longest sentence that he's going to get in his career, hopefully his life," noted Brad Cohen, Kodak's defense attorney. https://t.co/djuKsVdHPE pic.twitter.com/2q37h6XSIJ — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) November 13, 2019

"Young people do stupid things," Moreno told Black before the sentencing. "But the problem is that you've been doing stupid things since you were 15."

Black, whose legal name is s Bill K. Kapri, was born to Haitian American parents as Dieuson Octave, according to the Herald. He was arrested before his scheduled appearance at Miami's Rolling Loud festival in May,

Black was facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and prosecutors sought eight years, the Herald reported.

"I think it's time for us to give some tough love in this case," Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown told the newspaper. "I just don't see how and when he's taken these things seriously."

"I have made some decisions I'm not proud of making," Black said in court. "I do take full responsibility for my mishap."

