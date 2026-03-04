Stella McCartney lets horses steal the show — and makes her point in Paris without saying a word

PARIS — Ten horses — five black, five white — entered the sand ring first. The models came second.

That told you everything you needed to know about designer Stella McCartney 's priorities at Paris Fashion Week.

Animals First

The British-American designer staged her Winter 2026 show Wednesday inside a riding hall in the Bois de Boulogne, marking the Lunar New Year of the Horse with what amounted to a quiet manifesto: fashion can celebrate animals rather than consume them.

No leather. No fur. No feathers. No compromise.

The horses, guided by equestrian artist Jean-François Pignon, moved in choreographed patterns around the oval ring as models walked its perimeter.

Several were visibly moved during rehearsals, McCartney said.

It was that kind of show — emotional in the way only live animals among humans can be.

A life in clothes

The collection itself traced her life in clothes.

It opened with floor-length faux fur coats so convincing they demanded a double take — the kind of material innovation McCartney has championed for over two decades using everything from lab-grown yeast to recycled denim.

The house says 93% of the collection’s materials are sustainable.

From there, the autobiographical arc unfolded.

Chunky fisherman rib knits and hand-crocheted scarves nodded to a childhood on the Mull of Kintyre with parents Paul and Linda McCartney.

Jewel-toned stirrup leggings and silky bow-adorned dresses recalled her teenage internships at Lacroix and Yves Saint Laurent — formative Parisian years that she says sealed her fate as a designer.

The core of the collection delivered what McCartney does best: soft tailoring with defined shoulders, corporate suiting that breathes, satin evening pieces that shimmer without shouting.

Plastic-free sequined dresses came detailed with bustles and pleats.

The balance between masculine and feminine, precision and play, ran through every look.

My dad is a rock star

The final model walked out in a tank top reading “My Dad Is A Rockstar.” In the front row, Paul McCartney — former Beatle, eternal rock star, proud father — applauded.

“It was beautiful,” he said afterward.

“He’s my dad, he would say that,” Stella shot back.

Among the crowd jostling to congratulate her: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Hannah Waddingham.

LVMH heir Antoine Arnault attended with his wife, Natalia Vodianova — a notable presence given that McCartney bought back the conglomerate’s minority stake in her brand in January 2025.

The label, founded 25 years ago, has not turned a profit since 2017, yet McCartney chose full independence.

“I forget that I’m one of the few women designing for women,” McCartney said, nonchalantly mentioning that she'll be receiving the most prestigious French honor, the Légion d’honneur, on Thursday.

“I want to feel like I’m actually really embracing women through these collections, and I don’t want the planet to suffer because of it.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.