Suspect arrested in Atlanta auto break-in and theft of Beyoncé's unreleased music, police say

ATLANTA — (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a July auto break-in that a dancer and a choreographer touring with Beyoncé′ said resulted in the theft of the singer's unreleased music, Atlanta police said Tuesday

Police identified the suspect as Kelvin Evans and said he was booked into jail on charges of entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft and a parole violation. Online jail records for metro Atlanta's Fulton County did not list an attorney for Evans.

Beyoncé's choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue were traveling with the singer for concerts in Atlanta when they called police on July 8 to report the break-in. They said someone smashed a window in their rental vehicle and stole two suitcases while they were at a restaurant nearby.

Grant told police he had been “carrying some personal sensitive information" for Beyoncé. The police report said the stolen items included two Apple laptops and five thumb drives that included “unreleased music” along with other digital files related to Beyoncé's tour.

Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant said in an email Tuesday that none of the items have been recovered.

