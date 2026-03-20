Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme and more react to the death of Chuck Norris

The death of Chuck Norris has triggered an outpouring of memorials from fellow Hollywood tough guys and fans. The martial arts grandmaster and action star of "Walker, Texas Ranger" died Thursday, in what his family described as a "sudden passing."

Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren were some contemporaries of Norris who took to social media to pay their respects.

Here's what some are saying, in their own words:

Jean-Claude Van Damme

"Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend, Chuck Norris. We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was. My heart and prayers are with his family. He will never be forgotten," the actor, via Instagram.

Dolph Lundgren

"Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend," the actor, on Instagram.

Sylvester Stallone

"I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family," his "Expendables 2" co-star, via Instagram.

Lorenzo Lamas

"Watch out evil world, there is an angel of consequence at the gates. Chuck Norris doesn't just get wings, he gets even," the actor, via X.

Mike Huckabee

"He was humble & kind. I'll never forget a visit we made to a Veterans Home in New Hampshire. Chuck & Gena graciously visited with every veteran, listening & caring. Most of these veterans idolized Chuck Norris. He & Gena were patient, warm, & compassionate. When we got in the vehicle after the visit, I looked over at them & they were both weeping having been touched by these aging US veterans & their stories," the U.S. ambassador to Israel, via X.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.