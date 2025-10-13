Taylor Swift announces new 'Eras Tour' docuseries and concert film for Disney+: How to watch

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" has come to a close — but the show must go on.

Swift, who is fresh off the release of her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," has more news to share. "Good Morning America" revealed Monday morning that she'll have two new projects at Disney+. That's a six-episode, behind-the-scenes docuseries about her landmark "Eras Tour" titled "Taylor Swift ' The Eras Tour ' The End of an Era."

The first two episodes of her docuseries will premiere Dec. 12.

And that is not to be confused with the second, titled "Taylor Swift ' The Eras Tour ' The Final Show," a concert film now with the inclusion of "The Tortured Poets Department" section. The 2024 album was incorporated into her three-and-a-half-hour performance following its release. It was filmed in Vancouver.

That differs from 2023's "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film, which was compiled from several Swift shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles and arrived ahead of "The Tortured Poets Department."

Swift's Disney+ projects are just the latest in a series of big announcements. In its first day of release, Oct. 3, "The Life of a Showgirl" sold 2.7 million copies in traditional album sales. That broke her record for most first week sales... in one day.

That's according to Luminate, an industry data and analytics company that began tracking sales in 1991.

Her last album, 2024's "The Tortured Poets Department," amassed 2.61 million equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week.

Also, according to Luminate, “The Life of a Showgirl” broke the record for the most copies of a vinyl album sold in a single week in the U.S., with 1.2 million copies in its first day.

The previous record holder was “The Tortured Poets Department,” which sold 859,000 copies on vinyl in its first week.

One of the reasons Swift has seen so much success is that she released her record in several different variants. Those include multiple editions specific to Target — three CDs titled “It’s Frightening,” “It’s Rapturous” and “It’s Beautiful,” as well as an exclusive vinyl release, “The Crowd Is Your King.”

There are a number of other vinyl variants as well: "The Tiny Bubble in Champagne Collection," "The Baby That's Show Business Collection," "The Shiny Bug Collection," and the standard LP and cassette, in "sweat and vanilla perfume Portofino orange vinyl."

