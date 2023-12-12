Tricia Tuttle appointed as the next director of the annual Berlin film festival

BERLIN — (AP) — Tricia Tuttle, a former director of the London Film Festival, will become the new director of the Berlin International Film Festival next year, the German culture minister announced Tuesday.

Tuttle, who is American, will take over in April from the outgoing leadership duo of executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian. They will lead the upcoming 74th edition of the annual event, which runs from Feb. 15-25.

Rissenbeek and Chatrian took the helm in 2019, replacing long-serving festival director Dieter Kosslick.

After Rissenbeek decided last year not to renew her contract, Culture Minister Claudia Roth said the festival should revert to being led by one person, and Chatrian announced that he would step down too. Roth announced Tuttle's appointment Tuesday, German news agency dpa reported.

The Berlin festival is one of the major European film festivals — though, falling in winter in the German capital, it doesn't match the glamor of its counterparts in Cannes and Venice. But it prides itself on being open to a wider audience.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.