Turkish singers, actors and other celebrities questioned in a drug investigation

ANKARA, Turkey — Several high-profile Turkish celebrities were summoned on Wednesday for questioning and blood tests as part of a drugs-related investigation, reports and officials said.

The investigation, led by Istanbul's chief prosecutor, was launched into individuals suspected of “using narcotic or stimulant substances,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Those summoned include 12 singers, actors in popular television series and social media celebrities, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The celebrities were not currently under custody and were expected to be freed following blood tests, Anadolu said.

The investigation coincides with a broader crackdown on artists and opposition voices under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Pop singer Mabel Matiz is currently facing up to three years in prison over alleged “obscenity” in the lyrics of one of his songs. Prosecutors claim the song violates public morality laws.

The girl-band Manifest is also facing legal action for alleged “indecent acts” during a recent performance.

