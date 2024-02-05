Victoria Monét, Dua Lipa stun on the wild-and-wacky Grammys red carpet

NEW YORK — (AP) — Victoria Monét walked the Grammys red carpet Sunday in a bronze Versace goddess body-hugger, her adorable 2-year-old and fellow nominee, Hazel, in a matching color as music's big night unfolded on the wildest and wackiest red carpet of awards season. Dua Lipa went for low-cut silver, her red-hued hair loose and wavy.

Monét's corset look was stunning, strapless and symbolized Old Hollywood amid a sea of bold color, shimmer and shine at Crypto.com Arena in a soggy Los Angeles. Hazel had a shy attack in the chaos, turning her head away from the cameras while in her mother's arms.

Lipa's look, by Courrèges, was all-around chunky embellishment with long sleeves and subtle cutouts at the hips. Around her neck was a Tiffany & Co. fish-like necklace of diamonds, orange sapphire and other gems.

Bright yellows, pinks and on-trend reds were on display, though classic black was the choice for many. The ladies of boygenius, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, wore matching white Thom Browne tailored suits, their trousers and jackets cropped, with pink carnations on their lapels.

Self-expression is the name of the Grammys fashion game. Slipknot's Sid Wilson decided to do that in a gas mask-looking leather helmet for his red carpet debut with a purple-haired Kelly Osbourne. Maria Mendes also went for head gear, hers in gold that fell to her eyes as a complement to a champagne-colored gown.

Billie Eilish donned a Barbie jacket, a vintage piece reworked for her by Chrome Hearts. She was fresh from her win for her "Barbie" song "What Was I Made For?" during the non-televised Grammys Premiere ceremony ahead of the big show.

If Monét was a Grammy statue, Miley Cyrus was a golden warrior in a sheer, chain-link look, her hair giving a ’70s bouffant vibe.

Singer Dawn Richard's red dress was a literal tree, branches towering high above her head. The look was by Khosrov, harkening back to Botticelli's “Primavera” painting. Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe went for matching suits in circus stripes.

There was some memorable man jewelry as well, around the neck of Rufus Wainwright and a lapel of reggae artist Collie Buddz. Wainwright wore a party of gold necklaces. Buddz went for a grouping of jeweled brooches. Josh Groban opted for a single brooch. All were right on trend.

