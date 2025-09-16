What to Stream: Cardi B, a movie about Bumble, 'Morning Show' and a look at Lilith Fair

Cardi B releasing her long-awaited sophomore LP, "Am I the Drama?," and Lily James playing the founder of the popular dating app Bumble in the new biographical drama "Swiped" are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's "The Morning Show" debuting its fourth season on Apple TV+., Ariana Madix heading back to Fiji to host "Love Island Games" on Peacock and a Hulu documentary seeks to tell the story of the music festival Lilith Fair in new detail.

New movies to stream from Sept. 15-21

— Lily James plays the founder of the popular dating app Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, in the new biographical drama "Swiped" which streams on Hulu on Friday. The film, directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, traces Wolfe Herd's trajectory from college and beyond. In 2012, she co-founded Tinder and two years later started Bumble which would put her on a path to becoming the youngest female self-made billionaire. "Swiped," which premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, also stars Dan Stevens and "Industry's" Myha'la.

— And for something completely different, and silly, Netflix has the Liam Neeson action pic "Ice Road: Vengeance" streaming on Monday. Neeson plays an ice-road truck driver who wants to scatter his brother's ashes on Mount Everest but finds himself having to fight mercenaries. It got terrible reviews when it was released in theaters this summer, but that's probably beside the point.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream from Sept. 15-21

— She's back and bigger than ever. On Friday, Cardi B will release her long-awaited sophomore LP, "Am I the Drama?" — seven years after the release of her landmark debut, 2018's "Invasion of Privacy." What has been released so far sounds like freedom: the sexy empowerment anthems "Up" and "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion from years past, and the bravado of "Outside" and smooth flow of "Imaginary Playerz."

— Fans of jangly guitar tones and power pop, listen up. Philadelphia's Golden Apples, led by singer-songwriter Russell Edling, will release an addictive new album on Friday titled "Shooting Star." Start with "Noonday Demon," the cheeriest-sounding song about depression you'll hear this year. It's a charmer.

— It was radical then and now. In the summers of 1997 through 1999, a music festival founded by Sarah McLachlan shined a light on women musicians — both bands and solo artists. Streaming on Sunday, a new documentary seeks to tell the story of Lilith Fair in new detail. "Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery — The Untold Story" premieres on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ and features a long list of incredible talent, from those who performed to those whose music takes obvious influence from the events. That includes McLachlan, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Erykah Badu, Natalie Merchant, Mýa, Jewel, Indigo Girls, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from Sept. 15-21

— "Dancing with the Stars" returns for its millionth, er, 34th season Tuesday on ABC and Disney+. Contestants learning the paso doble and foxtrot include Olympian Jordan Chiles, Hilaria Baldwin, actor Corey Feldman, comedian Andy Richter, Robert Irwin, son of late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin and former NBA star Baron Davis. Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" will also compete. Jan Ravnik, one of the dancers from Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour," also joins the show as a pro. Episodes stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

— Just as the dust has settled on season 7 of "Love Island USA," host Ariana Madix is headed back to Fiji to host "Love Island Games" on Peacock. Premiering Tuesday, the show brings back fan-favorite Islanders from "Love Island" iterations across the globe to partake in competitions and get a second chance at love. Fans will recognize Chris Seeley, Andreina Santos and Charlie Georgiou from season 7 and Kendall Washington and Andrea Carmona from season 6 as part of the new cast.

— Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's "The Morning Show" debuts its fourth season Wednesday on Apple TV+. The two play TV news anchors at a fictional news network called UBN. Each season features topical themes and this one is no different, addressing AI, deepfakes, and conspiracy theories in the media. Additional series regulars include Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, and Nicole Beharie and adds new characters played by Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre and William Jackson Harper to the mix.

— Hulu's legal soap "Reasonable Doubt" returns Thursday for its third season. Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as Jax Stewart, a successful criminal defense lawyer in LA who in the new episodes, is defending a former child actor accused of murder. Jax's standing at her flashy law firm is also in jeopardy when a new hire is determined to take her position.

— Starz's steamy “The Couple Next Door” is back on Friday with a new season and a new cast that includes Sam Palladio (“Nashville”); Annabel Scholey (“The Split”); and Sendhil Ramamurthy (“Never Have I Ever”). Scholey and Palladio play Charlotte and Jacob, a seemingly solid couple living in a well-to-do neighborhood whose marriage gets threatened by a new colleague in their workplace. The tangled web only grows from there.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Sept. 15-21

— Over the years, Lego video games have featured the likes of Batman, Indiana Jones and Luke Skywalker. Annapurna Interactive's Lego Voyagers may have the most versatile hero of all: a simple Lego brick. It's a cooperative game in which each player is a 1x1 piece — one red, one blue — that can attach itself to other chunks and build bridges, vehicles and other devices. Red and Blue need to work together to solve puzzles as they try to rescue an abandoned spaceship. It's the sort of game that parents with young kids may appreciate, and things start clicking Monday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Switch and PC.

— Lou Kesten

