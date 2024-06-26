What to stream this week: 'The Bear,' Camila Cabello, Megan Thee Stallion and Celine Dion

The life and style of fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg is chronicled in a documentary and albums from Megan Thee Stallion and Camila Cabello are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Celine Dion gets an intimate documentary portrait in "I Am Celine Dion," Sega gets super silly with the video game Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, and Eva Longoria plays a woman whose life changes completely in "Land of Women."

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— Celine Dion gets an intimate documentary portrait in "I Am Celine Dion" (streaming Tuesday on Prime Video), a film chronicle the Canadian singer's battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. For the film, director Irene Taylor spends time with Dion at home and in her personal life as she reflects on her career and discusses the difficulties of her condition, a rare affliction that she first divulged she's living with in 2022.

— Before Lily Gladstone was Oscar-nominated for Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," she starred in the Sundance 2023 entry "Fancy Dance," director Erica Tremblay drama about life on the Seneca-Cayuga Nation reservation in Oklahoma. The film, which debuts Friday, June 28, on Apple TV+, is about Jax (Gladstone), who, with her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson), searches for her missing sister. "Fancy Dance," rich in both cultural detail and genre plotting, marks Tremblay's directorial debut.

— The life and style of fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg is chronicled in directors Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton's documentary "Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge," streaming Tuesday, June 25, on Hulu. The film, which kicked off the recent Tribeca Festival, profiles the Belgian designer whose huge influence on 20th century fashion is most notable for bringing the wrap dress to prominence in 1974.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

— The Grammy-award winning R&B singer Lucky Daye is preparing to release a new album on Friday, June 28, titled "Algorithm." (Think of the name as a creative reversal — he aims to make soulful music that extends beyond the predictability of machine learning.) His single "Soft" is a celebration of the vulnerabilities inherent in a new relationship — atop big drum fills and heart-fluttering harmonies. "HERicane" slows it down, funky riffs making for a flirty track somewhere at the intersection of love and lust.

— On her fourth solo album, "C,XOXO," Camila Cabello aims to reinvent herself. The lead single "I LUV IT," featuring rapper Playboi Carti, is what happens when mainstream pop performers pay attention to the hyperpop underground — amplified by its elated, anxiety-inducing repetition of "I love it/I love it /I love it/I love it" in the song's chorus. Her second single was another detour: The lackadaisical club-y "He Knows," featuring Lil Nas X, samples Ojerime's "Give Up 2 Me," and moves leisurely like smoke dissipating in the air. So, what other surprises will appear on "C,XOXO"? That will be revealed on Friday, June 28.

— "Megan" is Megan Thee Stallion's third full-length album and the first to be self-released under her own label, Hot Girl Productions, promises to continue her reign as the sovereign of hot girl summers. Independence looks good on her: From the rap-rock "COBRA," with its fearless lyricism on everything from infidelity to depression, to the Gwen Stefani-sampling "BOA" – an imaginative take on 2004's "What You Waiting For?" — it's clear Megan is enjoying her creative autonomy. But don't take it from us — a quick listen to "HISS," an aggressive reclamation of her public image, makes it clear from the spoken-word intro.

— Available on video-on-demand starting Friday, June 28, "Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World" documents the 1969 Toronto Rock and Roll Revival, a famous festival which featured the debut of The Plastic Ono Band — including video footage of John Lennon's first major performance outside the Beatles, what many credit as a trigger for Lennon's decision to leave the band. This doc offers a behind-the-scenes look at the event and footage from its grounds, featuring talking head interviews with some of the musicians who were there. And with a lineup bosting of Lennon, Yoko Ono, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, the Doors, Alice Cooper and beyond — there's a lot to celebrate.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

— Season three of the Emmy-winning series "The Bear" drops all 10 episodes on Thursday. The show follows Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a fine-dining chef who opens his own restaurant in Chicago. Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach co-star. All three have won Emmy Awards for their performances. White says that if season two of the show was about the question of what happens if you get what you want (like the restaurant of your dreams), season three asks, what do you really want?

— After four years, the acclaimed and award-winning German series "Babylon Berlin" has a new season available in the United States. The show is set in the 1930s as the Nazis rose to power. The first three seasons of "Babylon Berlin" originally streamed on Netflix, but now those episodes plus a new fourth season will be available exclusively in North America on the MHz Choice streaming service beginning Tuesday.

— In "Land of Women," Eva Longoria plays Gala, a New Yorker who is living the good life one day, and the next is left with her husband's massive debt after he disappears. She flees to northern Spain with her mother and teenage daughter. The fish-out-of-water series is based on a popular novel and was created for TV by the prolific Spanish TV producer Ramón Campos. The dialogue is a combo of English, Spanish and Catalan — a language spoken in northeastern Spain. "One of the big sources of comedy is miscommunication and this is ripe for that," Longoria told TV critics earlier this year. The "Land of Women" debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+.

— Shows like "CSI" prompted an interest in forensics, not to mention crime-solving. Now, the franchise creator is behind a non-scripted version called "The Real CSI: Miami." The show looks at how science was used to solve true crime cases. It premieres Wednesday on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

— Much like Hulu's take on Catherine the Great in "The Great," a new Prime Video series called "My Lady Jane" is an irreverent telling of the story of Lady Jane Grey. At 17, Grey became Queen for nine days before her half-sister Mary stole her support and her crown. She was then sent to the Tower of London where she was executed. "My Lady Jane" debuts Thursday.

— Hello again, Wisconsin! The second season of "That 90's Show" debuts on Netflix on Thursday. Season one saw Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace reprise their roles. (Danny Masterson was written out of the show as he prepared for a rape trial that ended with his conviction and a 30 year prison sentence.) For season two, Prepon is the only one from the core group who will be back. The sequel series stars Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the daughter of Grace's Eric and Prepon's Donna, who is visiting her grandparents, Red and Kitty, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debora Jo Rupp.

— Ryan Serhant of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing" is now fronting his own show on Netflix called "Owning Manhattan." Cameras follow some of his Serhant real estate employees as they compete for expensive listings in New York. Where Serhant pounded the pavement in "Million Dollar Listing," the pressure is now on his staff instead. Serhant appears in more of a mentor role.

— Marvel star Anthony Mackie swam with sharks in the Gulf of Mexico for National Geographic’s “Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie,” to kick off its SharkFest lineup. The actor is a boating enthusiast who has swam with sharks around the world. He’s also passionate about that region of the country because New Orleans is his hometown. “Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast” debuts Sunday, June 30 on National Geographic and July 1 on Disney+ and Hulu.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— Games don't get much sillier than Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, the latest version of Sega's most adorable franchise. The premise is simple enough: You control a monkey in a ball, and you zip around 3D mazes while collecting fruit and other goodies. You can compete against up to 15 other simians in a variety of multiplayer games like "Ba-Boom!" — an explosive version of hot potato. Or you can take on adventure mode, with more than 200 levels that you can explore solo or with up to three friends. Peel out Tuesday, June 25, on Nintendo Switch.

— Lou Kesten

