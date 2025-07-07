What to Stream: Spielberg looks back at 'Jaws,' Clipse reunite and 'Bachelor in Paradise' is flirty

Steven Spielberg reflecting on his shark blockbuster in the documentary "Jaws @ 50" and Clipse, the dynamic duo of Pusha T and Malice, returning for the album "Let God Sort Em Out" are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Burna Boy's eighth studio album, EA Sports' College Football 26 and Season 10 of "Bachelor in Paradise," which will include contestants from "Golden Bachelor" and "Golden Bachelorette."

New movies to stream from July 7-13

— Steven Spielberg reflects on the "life altering experience" that was "Jaws," which celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer, in the new documentary "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story," streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday. Voices include those who worked on the film, like composer John Williams, production designer Joe Alves and actors like Jonathan Filley and Lorriane Gary, as well as filmmaker luminaries from James Cameron and Jordan Peele to George Lucas.

— Alex Ross Perry's experimental documentary about the '90s indie band Pavement ("Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain") will be streaming on Mubi on Friday. There are actors ("Stranger Things'" Joe Keery, Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman), the real guys (Stephen Malkmus), archival footage and irreverent stagings that help evoke the spirit of the band, and kind of tell their story, as unconventionally as possible. The AP named it one of the best of the year, so far.

— Writer-director Mark Anthony Green's debut movie "Opus," a cult-horror about a reclusive pop star and a mysterious retreat, did not receive the best reviews out of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. But it touts the kind of cast and intriguing premise that makes it a hard-to-resist curiosity, with Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich leading, that begins streaming on HBO Max on Friday. In his AP review, Mark Kennedy wrote, "How both could be totally miscast will haunt your dreams." Kennedy added, "Green wobbles as he tries to land this plane and what had been an intriguing premise to talk about fame and the parasitic industries that live off it turns into a gross-out, run-for-it bloodfest and a plot that unravels."

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream from July 7-13

— The rap record of the summer is here. Clipse, the dynamic duo of Pusha T and Malice, return for "Let God Sort Em Out" on Friday, their first new project as a duo in over 15 years. They're as keen as ever; there's been no dull to either's flow in that time. And if that's not a strong enough co-sign, a quick look at the album's features will confirm its greatness: Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, Nas, Pharrell Williams, John Legend, The-Dream, Ab-Liva, Stove God Cooks and more are featured.

— Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, a leading voice in Afrobeats, will release his eighth studio album, "No Sign of Weakness," on Thursday. It's a high-energy good time, as first made apparent in the percussion-heavy "TaTaTa" featuring rapper Travis Scott.

— It was one of the best-selling albums of all time. On Friday, Backstreet Boys' 1999 boy band classic, "Millennium," gets a facelift with the release of "Millennium 2.0." It's a deluxe reissue, now with a brand-new song, B-sides and live recordings. And that makes you larger than life.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from July 7-13

— ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" marks its 10th season this summer with a golden twist. Contestants from "The Golden Bachelor" and "The Golden Bachelorette" are sent to a resort in Costa Rica to have fun in the sun and possibly make romantic connections. There's also a number of younger "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" cast members who randomly get added to the mix. Jesse Palmer hosts with Bachelor Nation favorites Wells Adams serving as in-house bartender and Hannah Brown, who is in charge of Paradise Relations, whatever that means. It begins streaming Tuesday on Hulu.

— Peyton Manning's Netflix docuseries "Quarterback" returns for a second season. Cameras follow NFL Quarterbacks Joe Burrow of the Cleveland Browns, Jared Goff of The Detroit Lions and Kirk Cousins. Cousins was also featured in Season 1 as the QB for the Minnesota Vikings but in Season 2 we see him injured from a torn Achilles. He eventually parts ways with the Vikings (who drafted Michigan's J.J. McCarthy ) and signs with the Atlanta Falcons. All eight episodes drop Tuesday.

— There's a "Bosch" spinoff premiering Wednesday on Prime Video focusing on LAPD homicide detective Renée Ballard (who you may recognize from the "Bosch: Legacy" series finale.) "Ballard," starring Maggie Q as the titular character, is also based on books by Michael Connelly.

— Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network presents "a social experiment" where three families live "Little House on the Prairie"-style for eight weeks. "Back to the Frontier" streams a new episode for eight-weeks beginning Thursday on Max.

— Meg Stalter of "Hacks" stars in a new Netflix comedy from Lena Dunham called "Too Much." It's a semi-autobiographical story about Dunham's life about a heartbroken New Yorker who moves to London to begin anew and finds herself drawn to a musician (Will Sharpe,) against her better judgment. An impressive roster of talent including Andrew Rannells, Naomi Watts, Kit Harington, Andrew Scott, Rhea Perlman, Richard E. Grant and Rita Ora make appearances. All 10 episodes drop Thursday.

— Dexter Morgan takes Manhattan in "Dexter: Resurrection," a sequel to 2021's "Dexter: New Blood." Michael C. Hall reprises his role as the serial killer who hunts other serial killers. In "Resurrection," Dexter meets a secret society of serial killers led by a character played by Peter Dinklage. David Zayas continues his role of detective Angel Batista from the original. It premieres Friday.

— The cast of "Love Island USA" was so popular, they've got their own spin-off called "Love Island: Beyond the Villa." The show follows six of the core cast living in LA as they adjust to the limelight and attempt to maintain their relationships. It debuts Sunday, on Peacock.

— MGM+ has an adaptation of Stephen King's 2019 novel "The Institute." It's about a teenage boy named Luke — with an exceptionally high intellect — who wakes up a strange, unknown facility run by the government that imprisons kids with unique abilities. The sci-fi horror series is eight-episodes and stars Ben Barnes and Mary-Louise Parker. It premieres Sunday.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from July 7-13

— What's in the works for EA Sports' College Football 26? Dozens of new mascots! We're talking Oregon State's Benny the Beaver, Akron's Zippy the Kangaroo and the already legendary Pop-Tarts Mascot. Real-life coaches like Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and Georgia's Kirby Smart are joining the fun. And your new cover models are wide receivers Ryan Williams of Alabama and Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State. EA drew a huge audience last year when it returned to the NCAA gridiron after a decade-long hiatus, and this season promises 2,800 new plays and unique coaching schemes to go along with slicker graphics and tighter gameplay. The real season is still more than a month away, but you can begin your tailgate party Thursday on PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S.

— It has been nearly 50 years since Atari ruled the arcades, but the brand has resurfaced recently with modernized versions of classics like Asteroids, Breakout and Berzerk. Missile Command Delta is something different, redefining the original shoot-em-up as a turn-based tactical challenge. It takes place in an abandoned bunker with plenty of locked rooms and other puzzles, so there's more to do than just protecting your bases — there's a whole mystery to solve. Maybe it involves Pong? Save the world all over again Tuesday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Switch and PC.

— Lou Kesten

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.