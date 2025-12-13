Why a misunderstood wolf from a French supermarket ad is moving viewers worldwide

PARIS — A French supermarket’s humble Christmas advert is doing something most global brands can only dream of: connecting deeply with millions of people around the world, without a single frame of generative AI.

The two-and-a-half-minute film, “Unloved” (Le mal aimé), made for Intermarché, tells a simple yet powerful story: A lonely wolf, feared and avoided by other forest animals, chooses to change.

Instead of hunting, he learns to cook vegetables and brings a homemade dish to a Christmas feast, gradually earning friendship and acceptance.

The narrative unfolds in a warm, painterly, animated world, bookended by live-action scenes of a child soothed by the tale at Christmas.

What might sound like a gentle children’s fable has captured hearts far beyond France.

Within days of its December debut, it racked up hundreds of millions of worldwide views, inspiring fan art, international praise and emotional posts from viewers who say the wolf’s journey echoes their own struggles with belonging.

“It’s a transformative arc, a story of someone trying to transform himself to be better,” creative director Julien Bon of Romance, the agency behind the ad, told The Associated Press. “And that speaks to everyone.”

Victor Chevalier, Romance’s senior copywriter, said the response was rooted in real emotion. In an age where digital ads increasingly rely on AI shortcuts, he said, audiences have responded to the hand-crafted humanity behind the film. “AI cannot create stories,” Chevalier said. “We create stories.”

He said the success of “Unloved” lay in the pace of its making. “What makes the success of our commercial is that we took time,” he said.

Indeed, the commercial was crafted over months by a team of artists and animators who painstakingly shaped every gesture, expression and detail.

That traditional artistry is part of what people have come to celebrate online, especially as mega brands roll out glossy, AI-generated holiday spots that have drawn criticism for feeling hollow or soulless.

The story’s emotional core is amplified by the classic French pop song “Le mal aimé” by Claude François. It's a nostalgic touch that has also led to a surge in streams for the song as audiences rediscover it.

Intermarché’s raison d’être is, of course, selling groceries. But the advert’s makers say the aim was larger: to remind people of what unites us when the world feels fractured. The wolf’s leap from outsider to welcomed guest, Bon said, mirrors a collective yearning for empathy in an age of algorithm-driven divides.

The commercial’s viral trajectory shows no sign of slowing.

On social platforms from Europe to the U.S., viewers are sharing versions with subtitles, posting reactions and, in some cases, saying they wish “Unloved” were a full feature rather than a two-minute advert.

For a supermarket ad in 2025, it is a rare kind of impact, suggesting an appetite not just for spectacle but for stories that still feel human-made.

“It’s not really about food," said Maïté Orcasberro, Deputy Managing Director at Romance. "It’s about being understood.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.