Wildfires force George Clooney's family to evacuate their home in southern France

PARIS — George Clooney has said his family has been forced to evacuate their home in southeastern France as a wildfire burned nearby, his agent said Thursday.

The Hollywood star behind the Ocean’s Eleven franchise and many other films made the statement in a letter to Didier Bremond, the mayor of the town of Brignoles, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) east of Marseille, publicist Guido Gotz told The Associated Press in an email.

Addressed “Dear Didier,” the letter said: “At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment” but the family wanted to “emphasize two things.”

“(F)irst we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village” Clooney wrote, referring to his wife Amal. “We are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole.”

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