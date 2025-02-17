Weekday Payday: You Could Win $1,000

Weekday Pay Day Feb 2025 (WSOC)

The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, Feb. 3 and goes through Friday, Feb. 14 with your chance to win $1,000 every day.

Here’s how you could win:

- Watch WSOC-TV weekdays from Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 14 at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

- We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours.

- You have until 59 minutes past hour to enter the keyword on the form below (until at 5:59 a.m., 6:59 a.m., 5:59 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.).

- One daily nationwide viewer will get paid $1,000.

*NO PURCH. NEC. 2/3/25–2/14/25. Open to legal NC res., 18+. To enter: (i) watch WSOC weekdays at 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., or 6:00 p.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) visit wsoctv.com/contests to submit codeword and complete entry form. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword/day. Add’l info and Official Rules: https://www.wsoctv.com/fp/official-rules-february-2025-weekday-payday/. Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.

