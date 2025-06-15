2 killed and 32 injured after a bridge collapses at tourist destination in India's Maharashtra state

NEW DELHI — (AP) — At least two people died and 32 others were injured after an iron bridge over a river collapsed at a popular tourist destination in India’s western Maharashtra state, the state's top elected official said Sunday.

At least six people were rescued and hospitalized in critical condition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on social media platform X.

The incident occurred in Kundamala area in Pune district, which has witnessed heavy rains over the past few days, giving the river a steady flow, Press Trust of India reported.

It was not raining when the bridge collapsed in an area frequented by picnickers, the news agency reported.

Police said teams of the National Disaster Response Force and other search and recovery units have undertaken rescue operations, Press Trust reported.

Rescue work at the scene has been accelerated, Fadnavis said.

