2 people hurt in Union County house explosion, deputies say

Weddington, NC — WEDDINGTON, NC - Two people are injured after the home they were in exploded, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

UCSO said several people notified first responders of a large explosion. It happened around 9 am on Steeple Chase Circle, off Providence Road S, in Weddington.

According to deputies, law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel found severe damage to a portion of the home. Residents across the county reported feeling the explosion, deputies said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said two people escaped with injuries. According to UCSO, first responders provided immediate aid.

UCSO said the aftermath of the explosion is contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Traffic in the area may be re-routed as crews investigate.

