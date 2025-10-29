The 30 most popular homes for sale in Charlotte

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Charlotte metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 433 Highland Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC 28270
- Views: 2,926
- List price: $14,490,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 8 | Square feet: 18,142
- Price per square foot: $798.70
- See 433 Highland Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC 28270 on Redfin.com
#2. 1526 Starbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
- Views: 1,330
- List price: $550,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,189
- Price per square foot: $462.57
- See 1526 Starbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210 on Redfin.com
#3. 5624 Glenkirk Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210
- Views: 1,277
- List price: $1,595,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,827
- Price per square foot: $564.20
- See 5624 Glenkirk Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 on Redfin.com
#4. 5026 Spicebush Ct, Charlotte, NC 28215
- Views: 1,260
- List price: $559,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,757
- Price per square foot: $202.76
- See 5026 Spicebush Ct, Charlotte, NC 28215 on Redfin.com
#5. 1121 S Wendover Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
- Views: 1,207
- List price: $1,100,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,182
- Price per square foot: $263.03
- See 1121 S Wendover Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 on Redfin.com
#6. 3200 Highview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210
- Views: 1,193
- List price: $1,225,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,665
- Price per square foot: $334.24
- See 3200 Highview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 on Redfin.com
#7. 9331 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
- Views: 1,111
- List price: $1,799,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,119
- Price per square foot: $848.99
- See 9331 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277 on Redfin.com
#8. 6817 Tree Hill Ln, Weddington, NC 28104
- Views: 1,106
- List price: $915,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,404
- Price per square foot: $268.80
- See 6817 Tree Hill Ln, Weddington, NC 28104 on Redfin.com
#9. 12711 Duncourtney Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
- Views: 1,099
- List price: $865,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,922
- Price per square foot: $296.03
- See 12711 Duncourtney Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277 on Redfin.com
#10. 919 Mt Vernon Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
- Views: 1,064
- List price: $1,500,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,889
- Price per square foot: $519.21
- See 919 Mt Vernon Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203 on Redfin.com
#11. 624 Allister Dr, Charlotte, NC 28227
- Views: 1,047
- List price: $385,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,346
- Price per square foot: $286.03
- See 624 Allister Dr, Charlotte, NC 28227 on Redfin.com
#12. 13101 Kensworth Ct, Charlotte, NC 28277
- Views: 940
- List price: $875,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,221
- Price per square foot: $271.65
- See 13101 Kensworth Ct, Charlotte, NC 28277 on Redfin.com
#13. 7165 Stirrup Ct, Weddington, NC 28104
- Views: 936
- List price: $1,200,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,184
- Price per square foot: $286.81
- See 7165 Stirrup Ct, Weddington, NC 28104 on Redfin.com
#14. 4637 Emory Ln, Charlotte, NC 28211
- Views: 925
- List price: $2,100,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,276
- Price per square foot: $491.11
- See 4637 Emory Ln, Charlotte, NC 28211 on Redfin.com
#15. 3755 Brookchase Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Views: 907
- List price: $379,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,795
- Price per square foot: $211.14
- See 3755 Brookchase Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205 on Redfin.com
#16. 6623 Nevin Glen Dr, Charlotte, NC 28269
- Views: 901
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,162
- Price per square foot: $236.66
- See 6623 Nevin Glen Dr, Charlotte, NC 28269 on Redfin.com
#17. 509 Selkirk Pl, Charlotte, NC 28270
- Views: 900
- List price: $699,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,939
- Price per square foot: $360.50
- See 509 Selkirk Pl, Charlotte, NC 28270 on Redfin.com
#18. 5273 Lippard Ln, Harrisburg, NC 28075
- Views: 897
- List price: $399,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,781
- Price per square foot: $83.46
- See 5273 Lippard Ln, Harrisburg, NC 28075 on Redfin.com
#19. 724 Clement Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204
- Views: 881
- List price: $1,175,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,098
- Price per square foot: $560.06
- See 724 Clement Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 on Redfin.com
#20. 3011 Mckee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270
- Views: 865
- List price: $880,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,004
- Price per square foot: $292.94
- See 3011 Mckee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270 on Redfin.com
#21. 2762 Red Maple Ln, Harrisburg, NC 28075
- Views: 848
- List price: $849,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,236
- Price per square foot: $200.42
- See 2762 Red Maple Ln, Harrisburg, NC 28075 on Redfin.com
#22. 2533 Grimmersborough Ln, Charlotte, NC 28270
- Views: 837
- List price: $1,295,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,071
- Price per square foot: $255.37
- See 2533 Grimmersborough Ln, Charlotte, NC 28270 on Redfin.com
#23. 15705 Northstone Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078
- Views: 831
- List price: $1,200,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,426
- Price per square foot: $350.26
- See 15705 Northstone Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 on Redfin.com
#24. 21216 Norman Shores Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031
- Views: 816
- List price: $1,575,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,021
- Price per square foot: $521.35
- See 21216 Norman Shores Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031 on Redfin.com
#25. 11612 Knightsdale Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
- Views: 809
- List price: $645,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,140
- Price per square foot: $301.40
- See 11612 Knightsdale Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 on Redfin.com
#26. 4500 Gainesborough Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Views: 798
- List price: $535,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,317
- Price per square foot: $406.23
- See 4500 Gainesborough Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205 on Redfin.com
#27. 7618 Ritter Dr, Charlotte, NC 28270
- Views: 797
- List price: $523,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,974
- Price per square foot: $264.94
- See 7618 Ritter Dr, Charlotte, NC 28270 on Redfin.com
#28. 2611 Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211
- Views: 790
- List price: $2,350,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,020
- Price per square foot: $584.58
- See 2611 Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211 on Redfin.com
#29. 4019 River Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
- Views: 786
- List price: $6,999,999
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 8 | Square feet: 8,557
- Price per square foot: $818.04
- See 4019 River Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 on Redfin.com
#30. 5825 Bringle Ferry Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146
- Views: 766
- List price: $215,050
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,023
- Price per square foot: $106.30
- See 5825 Bringle Ferry Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.