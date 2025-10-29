The 30 most popular homes for sale in Durham

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Durham metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 2438 Alpine Rd, Durham, NC 27707

- Views: 1,326

- List price: $998,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,128

- Price per square foot: $319.21

#2. 1404 Montvale Ridge Dr, Cary, NC 27519

- Views: 1,085

- List price: $2,595,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 6,807

- Price per square foot: $381.23

#3. 11 Winchester Ct, Durham, NC 27707

- Views: 1,078

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,723

- Price per square foot: $261.17

#4. 12660 Boyce Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613

- Views: 982

- List price: $7,500,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 9.5 | Square feet: 13,700

- Price per square foot: $547.45

#5. 812 Kenmore Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

- Views: 900

- List price: $5,200,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 9,655

- Price per square foot: $538.58

#6. 905 Grove St, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

- Views: 889

- List price: $689,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,526

- Price per square foot: $272.76

#7. 230 Tidal Pool Way, Cary, NC 27519

- Views: 860

- List price: $789,999

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,356

- Price per square foot: $235.40

#8. 1007 Reaves Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

- Views: 818

- List price: $811,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,335

- Price per square foot: $347.32

#9. 5320 Newhall Rd, Durham, NC 27713

- Views: 815

- List price: $336,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,976

- Price per square foot: $170.04

#10. 113 Rhododendron Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

- Views: 807

- List price: $997,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,760

- Price per square foot: $265.16

#11. 110 Marin Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

- Views: 799

- List price: $700,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,895

- Price per square foot: $241.80

#12. 3938 Hope Valley Rd, Durham, NC 27707

- Views: 759

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,626

- Price per square foot: $215.25

#13. 2828 Stuart Dr, Durham, NC 27707

- Views: 749

- List price: $255,780

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,428

- Price per square foot: $179.12

#14. 2903 Montgomery St, Durham, NC 27705

- Views: 738

- List price: $1,075,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,117

- Price per square foot: $344.88

#15. 1715 Kent St, Durham, NC 27707

- Views: 726

- List price: $695,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,397

- Price per square foot: $289.95

#16. 1309 Montvale Ridge Dr, Cary, NC 27519

- Views: 725

- List price: $3,147,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 5,192

- Price per square foot: $606.12

#17. 245 Tidal Pool Way, Cary, NC 27519

- Views: 710

- List price: $854,999

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,550

- Price per square foot: $240.84

#18. 2700 Princeton Ave, Durham, NC 27707

- Views: 708

- List price: $755,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,966

- Price per square foot: $254.55

#19. 441 Mountain Laurel, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

- Views: 706

- List price: $835,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,790

- Price per square foot: $220.32

#20. 2416 Dellwood Dr, Durham, NC 27705

- Views: 692

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,859

- Price per square foot: $228.62

#21. 717 Ahad Ct, Apex, NC 27523

- Views: 683

- List price: $1,499,500

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,372

- Price per square foot: $342.98

#22. 101 Ironwood Pl, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

- Views: 669

- List price: $725,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,947

- Price per square foot: $372.37

#23. 1617 Shawnee St, Durham, NC 27701

- Views: 657

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,922

- Price per square foot: $273.44

#24. 30128 Porter, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

- Views: 644

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,056

- Price per square foot: $245.42

#25. 109 San Juan Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

- Views: 643

- List price: $1,350,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,138

- Price per square foot: $262.75

#26. 402 Rossburn Way, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

- Views: 640

- List price: $839,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,030

- Price per square foot: $276.90

#27. 405 N Elizabeth St, Durham, NC 27701

- Views: 603

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,091

- Price per square foot: $263.03

#28. 211 Cool Spring Rd, Durham, NC 27713

- Views: 602

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,747

- Price per square foot: $131.60

#29. 104 Windorah Place Pl, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

- Views: 602

- List price: $825,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,489

- Price per square foot: $236.46

#30. 9 Monteith Ct, Durham, NC 27713

- Views: 580

- List price: $669,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,594

- Price per square foot: $186.28

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.