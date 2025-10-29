The 30 most popular homes for sale in Durham

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Durham metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 2438 Alpine Rd, Durham, NC 27707
- Views: 1,326
- List price: $998,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,128
- Price per square foot: $319.21
- See 2438 Alpine Rd, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com
#2. 1404 Montvale Ridge Dr, Cary, NC 27519
- Views: 1,085
- List price: $2,595,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 6,807
- Price per square foot: $381.23
- See 1404 Montvale Ridge Dr, Cary, NC 27519 on Redfin.com
#3. 11 Winchester Ct, Durham, NC 27707
- Views: 1,078
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,723
- Price per square foot: $261.17
- See 11 Winchester Ct, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com
#4. 12660 Boyce Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613
- Views: 982
- List price: $7,500,000
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 9.5 | Square feet: 13,700
- Price per square foot: $547.45
- See 12660 Boyce Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613 on Redfin.com
#5. 812 Kenmore Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
- Views: 900
- List price: $5,200,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 9,655
- Price per square foot: $538.58
- See 812 Kenmore Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 on Redfin.com
#6. 905 Grove St, Chapel Hill, NC 27517
- Views: 889
- List price: $689,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,526
- Price per square foot: $272.76
- See 905 Grove St, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 on Redfin.com
#7. 230 Tidal Pool Way, Cary, NC 27519
- Views: 860
- List price: $789,999
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,356
- Price per square foot: $235.40
- See 230 Tidal Pool Way, Cary, NC 27519 on Redfin.com
#8. 1007 Reaves Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
- Views: 818
- List price: $811,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,335
- Price per square foot: $347.32
- See 1007 Reaves Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 on Redfin.com
#9. 5320 Newhall Rd, Durham, NC 27713
- Views: 815
- List price: $336,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,976
- Price per square foot: $170.04
- See 5320 Newhall Rd, Durham, NC 27713 on Redfin.com
#10. 113 Rhododendron Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27517
- Views: 807
- List price: $997,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,760
- Price per square foot: $265.16
- See 113 Rhododendron Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 on Redfin.com
#11. 110 Marin Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
- Views: 799
- List price: $700,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,895
- Price per square foot: $241.80
- See 110 Marin Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 on Redfin.com
#12. 3938 Hope Valley Rd, Durham, NC 27707
- Views: 759
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,626
- Price per square foot: $215.25
- See 3938 Hope Valley Rd, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com
#13. 2828 Stuart Dr, Durham, NC 27707
- Views: 749
- List price: $255,780
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,428
- Price per square foot: $179.12
- See 2828 Stuart Dr, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com
#14. 2903 Montgomery St, Durham, NC 27705
- Views: 738
- List price: $1,075,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,117
- Price per square foot: $344.88
- See 2903 Montgomery St, Durham, NC 27705 on Redfin.com
#15. 1715 Kent St, Durham, NC 27707
- Views: 726
- List price: $695,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,397
- Price per square foot: $289.95
- See 1715 Kent St, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com
#16. 1309 Montvale Ridge Dr, Cary, NC 27519
- Views: 725
- List price: $3,147,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 5,192
- Price per square foot: $606.12
- See 1309 Montvale Ridge Dr, Cary, NC 27519 on Redfin.com
#17. 245 Tidal Pool Way, Cary, NC 27519
- Views: 710
- List price: $854,999
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,550
- Price per square foot: $240.84
- See 245 Tidal Pool Way, Cary, NC 27519 on Redfin.com
#18. 2700 Princeton Ave, Durham, NC 27707
- Views: 708
- List price: $755,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,966
- Price per square foot: $254.55
- See 2700 Princeton Ave, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com
#19. 441 Mountain Laurel, Chapel Hill, NC 27517
- Views: 706
- List price: $835,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,790
- Price per square foot: $220.32
- See 441 Mountain Laurel, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 on Redfin.com
#20. 2416 Dellwood Dr, Durham, NC 27705
- Views: 692
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,859
- Price per square foot: $228.62
- See 2416 Dellwood Dr, Durham, NC 27705 on Redfin.com
#21. 717 Ahad Ct, Apex, NC 27523
- Views: 683
- List price: $1,499,500
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,372
- Price per square foot: $342.98
- See 717 Ahad Ct, Apex, NC 27523 on Redfin.com
#22. 101 Ironwood Pl, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
- Views: 669
- List price: $725,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,947
- Price per square foot: $372.37
- See 101 Ironwood Pl, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 on Redfin.com
#23. 1617 Shawnee St, Durham, NC 27701
- Views: 657
- List price: $799,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,922
- Price per square foot: $273.44
- See 1617 Shawnee St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com
#24. 30128 Porter, Chapel Hill, NC 27517
- Views: 644
- List price: $750,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,056
- Price per square foot: $245.42
- See 30128 Porter, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 on Redfin.com
#25. 109 San Juan Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
- Views: 643
- List price: $1,350,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,138
- Price per square foot: $262.75
- See 109 San Juan Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 on Redfin.com
#26. 402 Rossburn Way, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
- Views: 640
- List price: $839,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,030
- Price per square foot: $276.90
- See 402 Rossburn Way, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 on Redfin.com
#27. 405 N Elizabeth St, Durham, NC 27701
- Views: 603
- List price: $550,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,091
- Price per square foot: $263.03
- See 405 N Elizabeth St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com
#28. 211 Cool Spring Rd, Durham, NC 27713
- Views: 602
- List price: $229,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,747
- Price per square foot: $131.60
- See 211 Cool Spring Rd, Durham, NC 27713 on Redfin.com
#29. 104 Windorah Place Pl, Chapel Hill, NC 27517
- Views: 602
- List price: $825,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,489
- Price per square foot: $236.46
- See 104 Windorah Place Pl, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 on Redfin.com
#30. 9 Monteith Ct, Durham, NC 27713
- Views: 580
- List price: $669,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,594
- Price per square foot: $186.28
- See 9 Monteith Ct, Durham, NC 27713 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.