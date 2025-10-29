The 30 most popular homes for sale in Goldsboro

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Goldsboro metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 176 Perkins Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 291

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,344

- Price per square foot: $106.66

#2. 1148 Old Smith Chapel Rd, Mount Olive, NC 28365

- Views: 288

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,220

- Price per square foot: $122.87

#3. 500 Walnut Creek Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Views: 253

- List price: $739,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,410

- Price per square foot: $306.64

#4. 608 Deer Acres Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 239

- List price: $399,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,321

- Price per square foot: $172.34

#5. 613 Poplar St, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 206

- List price: $39,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,094

- Price per square foot: $36.56

#6. 3701 Us Hwy, 13 S Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 200

- List price: $180,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,748

- Price per square foot: $102.97

#7. 110 Jessica Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Views: 184

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,022

- Price per square foot: $145.90

#8. 409 Hamilton Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 167

- List price: $189,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,360

- Price per square foot: $138.97

#9. 103 Poplar Knoll Rd, Pikeville, NC 27863

- Views: 156

- List price: $349,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,064

- Price per square foot: $169.09

#10. 102 S Jefferson Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 152

- List price: $249,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,264

- Price per square foot: $109.98

#11. 175 Leslie Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 148

- List price: $345,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,503

- Price per square foot: $229.54

#12. 1873 Old Mt Olive Hwy, Dudley, NC 28333

- Views: 141

- List price: $239,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,039

- Price per square foot: $117.21

#13. 1506 Darby Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Views: 141

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,208

- Price per square foot: $135.82

#14. 102 Jeter Dr, Pikeville, NC 27863

- Views: 137

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,993

- Price per square foot: $116.94

#15. 1409 E Mulberry St, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 135

- List price: $479,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $171.07

#16. 707 Ridge Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 134

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,829

- Price per square foot: $106.01

#17. 100 Cedar St, Dudley, NC 28333

- Views: 133

- List price: $259,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,834

- Price per square foot: $141.22

#18. 206 Koufax Dr, Pikeville, NC 27683

- Views: 133

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,176

- Price per square foot: $126.38

#19. 137 Pate Cir, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 130

- List price: $184,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,549

- Price per square foot: $119.37

#20. 1809 S Slocumb St, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 128

- List price: $240,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,505

- Price per square foot: $159.47

#21. 510 Planters Ridge Dr, Pikeville, NC 27863

- Views: 128

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,740

- Price per square foot: $160.86

#22. 512 E Chestnut St, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 119

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,685

- Price per square foot: $127.60

#23. 1722 Middleton Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 116

- List price: $290,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,990

- Price per square foot: $145.73

#24. 102 S Pineview Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 113

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,098

- Price per square foot: $104.86

#25. 101 Cashwell Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Views: 111

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,466

- Price per square foot: $137.05

#26. 1513 Rose St, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 110

- List price: $128,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,140

- Price per square foot: $112.28

#27. 1010 E Mulberry St, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Views: 110

- List price: $170,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,744

- Price per square foot: $97.48

#28. 201 Heron Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Views: 108

- List price: $195,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,756

- Price per square foot: $111.05

#29. 100 Banks Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Views: 103

- List price: $193,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,328

- Price per square foot: $145.33

#30. 2719 Oberry Rd, Mount Olive, NC 28365

- Views: 103

- List price: $289,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $173.35

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.