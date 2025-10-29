The 30 most popular homes for sale in Goldsboro

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Goldsboro metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 176 Perkins Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 291
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,344
- Price per square foot: $106.66
- See 176 Perkins Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#2. 1148 Old Smith Chapel Rd, Mount Olive, NC 28365
- Views: 288
- List price: $149,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,220
- Price per square foot: $122.87
- See 1148 Old Smith Chapel Rd, Mount Olive, NC 28365 on Redfin.com
#3. 500 Walnut Creek Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Views: 253
- List price: $739,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,410
- Price per square foot: $306.64
- See 500 Walnut Creek Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
#4. 608 Deer Acres Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 239
- List price: $399,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,321
- Price per square foot: $172.34
- See 608 Deer Acres Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#5. 613 Poplar St, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 206
- List price: $39,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,094
- Price per square foot: $36.56
- See 613 Poplar St, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#6. 3701 Us Hwy, 13 S Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 200
- List price: $180,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,748
- Price per square foot: $102.97
- See 3701 Us Hwy, 13 S Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#7. 110 Jessica Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Views: 184
- List price: $295,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,022
- Price per square foot: $145.90
- See 110 Jessica Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
#8. 409 Hamilton Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 167
- List price: $189,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,360
- Price per square foot: $138.97
- See 409 Hamilton Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#9. 103 Poplar Knoll Rd, Pikeville, NC 27863
- Views: 156
- List price: $349,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,064
- Price per square foot: $169.09
- See 103 Poplar Knoll Rd, Pikeville, NC 27863 on Redfin.com
#10. 102 S Jefferson Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 152
- List price: $249,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,264
- Price per square foot: $109.98
- See 102 S Jefferson Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#11. 175 Leslie Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 148
- List price: $345,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,503
- Price per square foot: $229.54
- See 175 Leslie Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#12. 1873 Old Mt Olive Hwy, Dudley, NC 28333
- Views: 141
- List price: $239,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,039
- Price per square foot: $117.21
- See 1873 Old Mt Olive Hwy, Dudley, NC 28333 on Redfin.com
#13. 1506 Darby Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Views: 141
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,208
- Price per square foot: $135.82
- See 1506 Darby Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
#14. 102 Jeter Dr, Pikeville, NC 27863
- Views: 137
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,993
- Price per square foot: $116.94
- See 102 Jeter Dr, Pikeville, NC 27863 on Redfin.com
#15. 1409 E Mulberry St, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 135
- List price: $479,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,800
- Price per square foot: $171.07
- See 1409 E Mulberry St, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#16. 707 Ridge Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 134
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,829
- Price per square foot: $106.01
- See 707 Ridge Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#17. 100 Cedar St, Dudley, NC 28333
- Views: 133
- List price: $259,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,834
- Price per square foot: $141.22
- See 100 Cedar St, Dudley, NC 28333 on Redfin.com
#18. 206 Koufax Dr, Pikeville, NC 27683
- Views: 133
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,176
- Price per square foot: $126.38
- See 206 Koufax Dr, Pikeville, NC 27683 on Redfin.com
#19. 137 Pate Cir, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 130
- List price: $184,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,549
- Price per square foot: $119.37
- See 137 Pate Cir, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#20. 1809 S Slocumb St, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 128
- List price: $240,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,505
- Price per square foot: $159.47
- See 1809 S Slocumb St, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#21. 510 Planters Ridge Dr, Pikeville, NC 27863
- Views: 128
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,740
- Price per square foot: $160.86
- See 510 Planters Ridge Dr, Pikeville, NC 27863 on Redfin.com
#22. 512 E Chestnut St, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 119
- List price: $215,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,685
- Price per square foot: $127.60
- See 512 E Chestnut St, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#23. 1722 Middleton Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 116
- List price: $290,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,990
- Price per square foot: $145.73
- See 1722 Middleton Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#24. 102 S Pineview Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 113
- List price: $220,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,098
- Price per square foot: $104.86
- See 102 S Pineview Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#25. 101 Cashwell Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Views: 111
- List price: $475,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,466
- Price per square foot: $137.05
- See 101 Cashwell Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
#26. 1513 Rose St, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 110
- List price: $128,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,140
- Price per square foot: $112.28
- See 1513 Rose St, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#27. 1010 E Mulberry St, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Views: 110
- List price: $170,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,744
- Price per square foot: $97.48
- See 1010 E Mulberry St, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
#28. 201 Heron Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Views: 108
- List price: $195,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,756
- Price per square foot: $111.05
- See 201 Heron Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
#29. 100 Banks Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Views: 103
- List price: $193,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,328
- Price per square foot: $145.33
- See 100 Banks Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
#30. 2719 Oberry Rd, Mount Olive, NC 28365
- Views: 103
- List price: $289,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $173.35
- See 2719 Oberry Rd, Mount Olive, NC 28365 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.