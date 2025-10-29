The 30 most popular homes for sale in Greenville, North Carolina

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Greenville, North Carolina metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 290 W Washington St, Bethel, NC 27812

- Views: 448

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,376

- Price per square foot: $66.65

- See 290 W Washington St, Bethel, NC 27812 on Redfin.com

#2. 7470 Main St, Bethel, NC 27812

- Views: 445

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,500

- Price per square foot: $64.29

- See 7470 Main St, Bethel, NC 27812 on Redfin.com

#3. 716 Hooker Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

- Views: 340

- List price: $179,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,067

- Price per square foot: $168.69

- See 716 Hooker Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com

#4. 2013 Holland Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

- Views: 289

- List price: $149,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,535

- Price per square foot: $97.39

- See 2013 Holland Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com

#5. 107 E Baywood Ln, Greenville, NC 27834

- Views: 270

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $156.25

- See 107 E Baywood Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com

#6. 103 Cambridge Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

- Views: 261

- List price: $184,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,453

- Price per square foot: $127.25

- See 103 Cambridge Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com

#7. 2112 Leon Dr, Greenville, NC 27858

- Views: 245

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,916

- Price per square foot: $111.45

- See 2112 Leon Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

#8. 2422 Grimes St, Winterville, NC 28590

- Views: 243

- List price: $146,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,783

- Price per square foot: $81.88

- See 2422 Grimes St, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

#9. 604 Sheppard St, Greenville, NC 27834

- Views: 235

- List price: $65,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 604 Sheppard St, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com

#10. 206 Woodside Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

- Views: 223

- List price: $179,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,316

- Price per square foot: $136.70

- See 206 Woodside Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com

#11. 329 Oxford Rd, Greenville, NC 27858

- Views: 220

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,073

- Price per square foot: $123.63

- See 329 Oxford Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

#12. 2136 Winder Dr, Winterville, NC 28590

- Views: 213

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,419

- Price per square foot: $190.20

- See 2136 Winder Dr, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

#13. 4111 Riverchase Dr, Greenville, NC 27858

- Views: 183

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,268

- Price per square foot: $201.10

- See 4111 Riverchase Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

#14. 3416 Langston Blvd, Winterville, NC 28590

- Views: 179

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,021

- Price per square foot: $160.81

- See 3416 Langston Blvd, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

#15. 3598 Willow Run Dr, Greenville, NC 27858

- Views: 177

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,019

- Price per square foot: $138.63

- See 3598 Willow Run Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

#16. 1813 Worthington Rd, Greenville, NC 27858

- Views: 173

- List price: $269,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,458

- Price per square foot: $109.44

- See 1813 Worthington Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

#17. 6396 Sam Mclawhorn Rd, Grifton, NC 28530

- Views: 167

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,071

- Price per square foot: $116.71

- See 6396 Sam Mclawhorn Rd, Grifton, NC 28530 on Redfin.com

#18. 212 Evanswood Dr, Greenville, NC 27858

- Views: 166

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,139

- Price per square foot: $123.92

- See 212 Evanswood Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

#19. 4424 W Moore St, Farmville, NC 27828

- Views: 164

- List price: $49,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,083

- Price per square foot: $23.52

- See 4424 W Moore St, Farmville, NC 27828 on Redfin.com

#20. 2102 Shenandoah Ct, Greenville, NC 27834

- Views: 159

- List price: $278,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,400

- Price per square foot: $198.93

- See 2102 Shenandoah Ct, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com

#21. 1906 S Greene St, Greenville, NC 27834

- Views: 157

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $159.74

- See 1906 S Greene St, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com

#22. 507 Lancelot Dr, Greenville, NC 27858

- Views: 157

- List price: $189,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,599

- Price per square foot: $118.20

- See 507 Lancelot Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

#23. 1707 Sassafras Ct, Greenville, NC 27858

- Views: 154

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,539

- Price per square foot: $185.19

- See 1707 Sassafras Ct, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

#24. 1013 Bristolmoor Dr, Winterville, NC 28590

- Views: 154

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,201

- Price per square foot: $149.93

- See 1013 Bristolmoor Dr, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

#25. 115 Heritage St, Greenville, NC 27858

- Views: 153

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,546

- Price per square foot: $128.72

- See 115 Heritage St, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

#26. 208 Harmony St, Greenville, NC 27834

- Views: 148

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,321

- Price per square foot: $189.25

- See 208 Harmony St, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com

#27. 6681 Beaver Dam Rd, Ayden, NC 28513

- Views: 148

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,117

- Price per square foot: $125.18

- See 6681 Beaver Dam Rd, Ayden, NC 28513 on Redfin.com

#28. 3383 Staton Mill Rd, Robersonville, NC 27871

- Views: 146

- List price: $120,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,427

- Price per square foot: $84.09

- See 3383 Staton Mill Rd, Robersonville, NC 27871 on Redfin.com

#29. 2414 Glenda St, Winterville, NC 28590

- Views: 144

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,326

- Price per square foot: $124.43

- See 2414 Glenda St, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.