The 30 most popular homes for sale in Jacksonville, North Carolina

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Jacksonville, North Carolina metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 3045 Island Dr, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Views: 1,009

- List price: $539,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 867

- Price per square foot: $622.72

#2. 103 Grangers Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Views: 236

- List price: $347,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,723

- Price per square foot: $201.39

#3. 1909 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Views: 235

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,012

- Price per square foot: $394.27

#4. 712 Page Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28540

- Views: 223

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,438

- Price per square foot: $81.62

#5. 532 Saratoga Rd, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Views: 214

- List price: $539,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,196

- Price per square foot: $168.93

#6. 499 Ward Rd, Swansboro, NC 28584

- Views: 187

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $261.73

#7. 209 Red Oak St, Jacksonville, NC 28540

- Views: 180

- List price: $198,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,076

- Price per square foot: $95.38

#8. 306 Emma Ct, Jacksonville, NC 28540

- Views: 173

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,245

- Price per square foot: $151.45

#9. 406 Hunting Green Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546

- Views: 172

- List price: $219,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,072

- Price per square foot: $205.13

#10. 2264 New River Inlet Rd, # 301 North Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Views: 170

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 768

- Price per square foot: $279.95

#11. 116 Regatta Way, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Views: 161

- List price: $365,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,013

- Price per square foot: $181.32

#12. 309 Cotton Hill Pl, Lot 91 Hubert, NC 28539

- Views: 157

- List price: $321,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,796

- Price per square foot: $179.23

#13. 120 Shell Rock Ln, Hubert, NC 28539

- Views: 151

- List price: $565,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,340

- Price per square foot: $241.84

#14. 116 Vernelle Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Views: 141

- List price: $229,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,168

- Price per square foot: $196.06

#15. 111 Creek End Ct, Swansboro, NC 28584

- Views: 141

- List price: $665,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,325

- Price per square foot: $153.76

#16. 661 Main Street, Ext Swansboro, NC 28584

- Views: 137

- List price: $624,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,877

- Price per square foot: $217.21

#17. 4340 Island Dr, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Views: 133

- List price: $1,380,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,564

- Price per square foot: $538.22

#18. 316 Providence Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546

- Views: 132

- List price: $292,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,962

- Price per square foot: $149.29

#19. 116 Lafitte Dr, Hubert, NC 28539

- Views: 131

- List price: $480,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,894

- Price per square foot: $165.86

#20. 106 Lindsey Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28540

- Views: 130

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,805

- Price per square foot: $149.53

#21. 119 Shellbank Dr, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Views: 123

- List price: $449,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,041

- Price per square foot: $147.65

#22. 321 N Dyson St, Holly Ridge, NC 28445

- Views: 121

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,579

- Price per square foot: $253.26

#23. 306 Lakeview Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Views: 121

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,676

- Price per square foot: $193.91

#24. 128 Robinhood Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546

- Views: 121

- List price: $182,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,724

- Price per square foot: $105.57

#25. 2224 New River Inlet Rd, # 136 North Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Views: 120

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 532

- Price per square foot: $281.95

#26. 9035 9th St, Surf City, NC 28445

- Views: 119

- List price: $1,075,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,474

- Price per square foot: $434.52

#27. 415 Bordeaux St, Jacksonville, NC 28540

- Views: 118

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,401

- Price per square foot: $137.44

#28. 500 Dion Dr, Hubert, NC 28539

- Views: 117

- List price: $214,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,346

- Price per square foot: $159.36

#29. 809 River St, Jacksonville, NC 28540

- Views: 116

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,365

- Price per square foot: $109.89

#30. 1282 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Views: 116

- List price: $1,415,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,993

- Price per square foot: $709.98

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.