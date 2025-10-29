The 30 most popular homes for sale in Jacksonville, North Carolina

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Jacksonville, North Carolina metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 3045 Island Dr, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Views: 1,009
- List price: $539,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 867
- Price per square foot: $622.72
- See 3045 Island Dr, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
#2. 103 Grangers Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Views: 236
- List price: $347,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,723
- Price per square foot: $201.39
- See 103 Grangers Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
#3. 1909 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Views: 235
- List price: $399,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,012
- Price per square foot: $394.27
- See 1909 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
#4. 712 Page Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28540
- Views: 223
- List price: $199,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,438
- Price per square foot: $81.62
- See 712 Page Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28540 on Redfin.com
#5. 532 Saratoga Rd, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Views: 214
- List price: $539,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,196
- Price per square foot: $168.93
- See 532 Saratoga Rd, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
#6. 499 Ward Rd, Swansboro, NC 28584
- Views: 187
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $261.73
- See 499 Ward Rd, Swansboro, NC 28584 on Redfin.com
#7. 209 Red Oak St, Jacksonville, NC 28540
- Views: 180
- List price: $198,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,076
- Price per square foot: $95.38
- See 209 Red Oak St, Jacksonville, NC 28540 on Redfin.com
#8. 306 Emma Ct, Jacksonville, NC 28540
- Views: 173
- List price: $340,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,245
- Price per square foot: $151.45
- See 306 Emma Ct, Jacksonville, NC 28540 on Redfin.com
#9. 406 Hunting Green Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546
- Views: 172
- List price: $219,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,072
- Price per square foot: $205.13
- See 406 Hunting Green Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546 on Redfin.com
#10. 2264 New River Inlet Rd, # 301 North Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Views: 170
- List price: $215,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 768
- Price per square foot: $279.95
- See 2264 New River Inlet Rd, # 301 North Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
#11. 116 Regatta Way, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Views: 161
- List price: $365,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,013
- Price per square foot: $181.32
- See 116 Regatta Way, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
#12. 309 Cotton Hill Pl, Lot 91 Hubert, NC 28539
- Views: 157
- List price: $321,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,796
- Price per square foot: $179.23
- See 309 Cotton Hill Pl, Lot 91 Hubert, NC 28539 on Redfin.com
#13. 120 Shell Rock Ln, Hubert, NC 28539
- Views: 151
- List price: $565,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,340
- Price per square foot: $241.84
- See 120 Shell Rock Ln, Hubert, NC 28539 on Redfin.com
#14. 116 Vernelle Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Views: 141
- List price: $229,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,168
- Price per square foot: $196.06
- See 116 Vernelle Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
#15. 111 Creek End Ct, Swansboro, NC 28584
- Views: 141
- List price: $665,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,325
- Price per square foot: $153.76
- See 111 Creek End Ct, Swansboro, NC 28584 on Redfin.com
#16. 661 Main Street, Ext Swansboro, NC 28584
- Views: 137
- List price: $624,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,877
- Price per square foot: $217.21
- See 661 Main Street, Ext Swansboro, NC 28584 on Redfin.com
#17. 4340 Island Dr, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Views: 133
- List price: $1,380,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,564
- Price per square foot: $538.22
- See 4340 Island Dr, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
#18. 316 Providence Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546
- Views: 132
- List price: $292,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,962
- Price per square foot: $149.29
- See 316 Providence Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546 on Redfin.com
#19. 116 Lafitte Dr, Hubert, NC 28539
- Views: 131
- List price: $480,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,894
- Price per square foot: $165.86
- See 116 Lafitte Dr, Hubert, NC 28539 on Redfin.com
#20. 106 Lindsey Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28540
- Views: 130
- List price: $269,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,805
- Price per square foot: $149.53
- See 106 Lindsey Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28540 on Redfin.com
#21. 119 Shellbank Dr, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Views: 123
- List price: $449,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,041
- Price per square foot: $147.65
- See 119 Shellbank Dr, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
#22. 321 N Dyson St, Holly Ridge, NC 28445
- Views: 121
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,579
- Price per square foot: $253.26
- See 321 N Dyson St, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 on Redfin.com
#23. 306 Lakeview Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Views: 121
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,676
- Price per square foot: $193.91
- See 306 Lakeview Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
#24. 128 Robinhood Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546
- Views: 121
- List price: $182,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,724
- Price per square foot: $105.57
- See 128 Robinhood Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546 on Redfin.com
#25. 2224 New River Inlet Rd, # 136 North Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Views: 120
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 532
- Price per square foot: $281.95
- See 2224 New River Inlet Rd, # 136 North Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
#26. 9035 9th St, Surf City, NC 28445
- Views: 119
- List price: $1,075,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,474
- Price per square foot: $434.52
- See 9035 9th St, Surf City, NC 28445 on Redfin.com
#27. 415 Bordeaux St, Jacksonville, NC 28540
- Views: 118
- List price: $330,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,401
- Price per square foot: $137.44
- See 415 Bordeaux St, Jacksonville, NC 28540 on Redfin.com
#28. 500 Dion Dr, Hubert, NC 28539
- Views: 117
- List price: $214,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,346
- Price per square foot: $159.36
- See 500 Dion Dr, Hubert, NC 28539 on Redfin.com
#29. 809 River St, Jacksonville, NC 28540
- Views: 116
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,365
- Price per square foot: $109.89
- See 809 River St, Jacksonville, NC 28540 on Redfin.com
#30. 1282 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Views: 116
- List price: $1,415,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,993
- Price per square foot: $709.98
- See 1282 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.