Active shooter reported at Emory University in Atlanta, authorities say

ATLANTA — (AP) — Police were responding Friday to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, near the entrance to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Atlanta police did not immediately say whether anyone was injured in the shooting. The university warned students and others on the campus to shelter in place, writing “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” in an alert on its website.

Police vehicles continued to arrive from metro Atlanta agencies as a warning siren continued to sound.

“We’re horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Staff at a deli near campus locked the doors and hunkered down inside. Brandy Giraldo, General Muir's chief operating officer, said staffers inside heard a string of gunshots.

“It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,” she said.

