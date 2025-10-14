An eighth body was found at a Georgia highway crash between a semi-trailer and van, official says

JEFFERSON, Ga. — An eighth body was found at a fiery Georgia highway crash between a semi-trailer and van, Deputy Jackson County Coroner Dean Stringer said Tuesday.

The victims were killed Monday afternoon, when a semi-trailer struck a van and it burst into flames, according to law enforcement.

The semi-trailer was following too close to the Dodge van on Interstate 85 in Jackson County, about 62 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta, when the crash happened, authorities have said.

