Evo Morales flees crisis-torn Bolivia after deadly clashes
Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza home
Impeachment witness: Ukrainians asked about holdup of aid
Meet the witnesses: Diplomats start off impeachment hearings
US held record number of migrant kids in custody in 2019
Protections for 660,000 immigrants on line at Supreme Court
Police, protesters face off in renewed clashes in Hong Kong
Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery
Seahawks knock 49ers from unbeaten ranks with 27-24 OT win
Impeachment aside, federal budget remains a pressing matter
