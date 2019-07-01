  • AP Top News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    10 killed when small plane crashes on takeoff in Texas

    NYC pride parade is one of largest in movement's history

    Trump and Kim's DMZ meeting mixes show and substance

    Hong Kong marks handover to China with ceremony and protests

    On edge: 2020 Dems face prospect of being cut from debates

    Navy SEAL trial exposes divide in normally secretive force

    Drowned migrants return to El Salvador for burial on Monday

    Facebook to make jobs, credit ads searchable for US users

    At least 7 dead as Sudanese stage protests against army rule

    Japan resumes commercial whaling, seen as face-saving end

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories