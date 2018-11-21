Trump thanks Saudis after defying calls to punish prince
South Korean named Interpol president in blow to Russia
Right-leaning nonprofit paid Whitaker nearly $1 million
Hospital gunman fired at least 30 times before killing self
Rains could help firefight but complicate search for remains
Child bride auction in South Sudan goes viral, sparks anger
American believed killed by isolated tribe on Indian island
Authorities probe mansion fire that killed 4 family members
Aid group: 85,000 children may have died of hunger in Yemen
British, EU leaders to meet as Brexit deadline looms
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}