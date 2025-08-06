Army base in Georgia is on lockdown after report of an active shooter, spokesperson tells AP

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — Parts of the Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia were locked down Wednesday after an active shooter was reported on the sprawling Army post, a spokesperson said.

Lt. Col. Angel Tomko told The Associated Press it was not immediately known if anyone had been injured.

“We are currently assessing the situation but we can confirm an active shooter,” Tomko said.

A post on Fort Stewart’s Facebook page told all personnel in the locked down area to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors.”

Located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It’s home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.

