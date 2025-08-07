World shares mostly climb after a rally for Apple leads Wall Street higher

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — World shares mostly advanced and financial markets appeared to show scant if any reaction to President Donald Trump's higher tariffs on exports to the United States that took effect early Thursday.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX rose 0.9% to 24,137.51. In Paris, the CAC 40 added 0.8% to 7,693.36, while Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.3% to 9,138.96.

The future for S&P 500 edged 0.5% higher while that for Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7% to 41,059.15.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.7% to 25,081.63, and the Shanghai Composite added 0.2% to 3,639.67. China reported that its exports picked up in July, helped by a flurry of shipments by businesses taking advantage of a pause in Trump's tariff war with Beijing.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.9% to 3,227.68, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia shed 0.1% to 8,831.40.

India's Sensex gave up 0.8% after Trump ordered tariffs on imports from the world's most populous nation to rise to 50%, citing its crude oil imports from Russia.

Trump also declared 100% tariffs on computer chips with an exemption for U.S. investments. Apple's shares rose 5.1% on Wednesday ahead of a White House event where it announced an increase to its U.S. investments of an additional $100 billion over the next four years.

Mizuho Bank, in a commentary, said the Trump’s exemption from 100% tariffs on semiconductors for those with investments in U.S. production means some U.S. trading partners may be able to use their investments in the U.S. as a bargaining chip.

Taiwan's Taiex jumped 2.4% as shares in market heavyweight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. surged 4.9%. TSMC is the world's largest contract maker of computer chips and it has been ramping up its investments in U.S. factory capacity, helping to alleviate the impact from higher tariffs.

South Korean chipmakers also saw strong gains, with Samsung Electronics jumping 2.5% after the government said its products would also be subject to the exemption.

On Wednesday, a rally for Apple led Wall Street higher, with U.S. stocks reclaiming more of their sharp losses from last week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% and the Dow added 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.2%. Apple alone accounted for more than a third of the S&P 500’s gain.

Trading elsewhere on Wall Street was mixed following a jumble of profit reports. McDonald's and Shopify rose following their latest updates, while Super Micro Computer tumbled after its earnings and revenue came in below analysts' expectations. The Walt Disney Co. fell after its earnings beat forecasts but its revenue fell short

Worries are still high that Trump’s tariffs may be hurting the economy, but hopes for coming cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and a parade of stronger-than-expected profit reports from U.S. companies have helped steady the market.

In other dealings early Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude gained 19 cents to $64.54 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 25 cents to $67.14 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 147.10 Japanese yen from 147.36 yen. The euro cost $1.1678 up from $1.1661.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.