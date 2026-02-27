Attorney general announces indictments against 30 more people who protested at a Minnesota church

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday that 30 more people have been indicted for allegedly taking part in an anti-immigration enforcement protest at a Minnesota church.

Of those people, 25 have already been arrested, Bondi said in a post on X.

Others arrested include independent journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort, and prominent local activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, who was the subject of a doctored photo posted by the White House showing her crying during her arrest. They have pleaded not guilty to civil rights charges.

Protesters descended on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 18 after learning that one of the church’s pastors also serves as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official. The protest drew swift condemnation from Trump administration officials and conservative leaders for disrupting a Sunday service.

