Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Asheville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Waynesville
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 10,408
#24. Hendersonville
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 15,253
#23. Marion
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 7,594
#22. Brevard
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 7,795
#21. Fruitland
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 2,417
#20. East Flat Rock
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 6,468
#19. Mountain Home
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 3,518
#18. Fletcher
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 8,022
#17. Mills River
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 7,214
#16. Woodfin
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 7,957
#15. Tryon
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 1,713
#14. Asheville
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 94,369
#13. Swannanoa
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 6,043
#12. Laurel Park
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 2,391
#11. Valley Hill
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 2,540
#10. Lake Junaluska
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,903
#9. Fairview
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 2,327
#8. Avery Creek
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 2,998
#7. Black Mountain
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 8,462
#6. Flat Rock
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 3,502
#5. Balfour
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 1,132
#4. Biltmore Forest
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 1,536
#3. Mars Hill
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 2,738
#2. Weaverville
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 4,618
#1. Royal Pines
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 4,528