Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Asheville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock

#25. Waynesville

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 10,408

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#24. Hendersonville

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 15,253

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#23. Marion

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 7,594

(Stacker/Stacker)

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock

#22. Brevard

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 7,795

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Fruitland

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 2,417

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#20. East Flat Rock

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 6,468

(Stacker/Stacker)

RossHelen // Shutterstock

#19. Mountain Home

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 3,518

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#18. Fletcher

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 8,022

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Mills River

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 7,214

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#16. Woodfin

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 7,957

(Stacker/Stacker)

Akarawut // Shutterstock

#15. Tryon

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 1,713

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#14. Asheville

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 94,369

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#13. Swannanoa

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 6,043

(Stacker/Stacker)

Josep Suria // Shutterstock

#12. Laurel Park

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 2,391

(Stacker/Stacker)

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#11. Valley Hill

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 2,540

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. Lake Junaluska

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 2,903

(Stacker/Stacker)

imtmphoto // Shutterstock

#9. Fairview

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 2,327

(Stacker/Stacker)

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#8. Avery Creek

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 2,998

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock

#7. Black Mountain

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 8,462

(Stacker/Stacker)

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#6. Flat Rock

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 3,502

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Balfour

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 1,132

(Stacker/Stacker)

BAZA Production // Shutterstock

#4. Biltmore Forest

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 1,536

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#3. Mars Hill

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 2,738

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#2. Weaverville

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 4,618

(Stacker/Stacker)

oneinchpunch // Shutterstock

#1. Royal Pines

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 4,528