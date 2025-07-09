Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Greensboro metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Midway
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 4,826
#24. Faith
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 1,090
#23. Trinity
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 7,066
#22. Wallburg
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 3,104
#21. Tobaccoville
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,632
#20. Mocksville
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 6,001
#19. Archdale
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 11,992
#18. Elon
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 11,325
#17. Walkertown
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 5,793
#16. Advance
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 1,544
#15. High Point
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 115,263
#14. Efland
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 1,064
#13. Winston-Salem
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 250,887
#12. Kernersville
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 27,439
#11. Forest Oaks
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 4,095
#10. Pleasant Garden
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 4,989
#9. Mebane
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 18,899
#8. Greensboro
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 298,564
#7. Gibsonville
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 9,289
#6. Oak Ridge
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,660
#5. Jamestown
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 3,685
#4. Lewisville
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 13,655
#3. Clemmons
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 21,574
#2. Stokesdale
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 5,943
#1. Summerfield
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 11,031