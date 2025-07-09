Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Greensboro metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Midway

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 4,826

#24. Faith

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 1,090

#23. Trinity

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 7,066

#22. Wallburg

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 3,104

#21. Tobaccoville

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 2,632

#20. Mocksville

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 6,001

#19. Archdale

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 11,992

#18. Elon

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 11,325

#17. Walkertown

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 5,793

#16. Advance

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 1,544

#15. High Point

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 115,263

#14. Efland

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 1,064

#13. Winston-Salem

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 250,887

#12. Kernersville

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 27,439

#11. Forest Oaks

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 4,095

#10. Pleasant Garden

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 4,989

#9. Mebane

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 18,899

#8. Greensboro

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 298,564

#7. Gibsonville

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 9,289

#6. Oak Ridge

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 7,660

#5. Jamestown

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 3,685

#4. Lewisville

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 13,655

#3. Clemmons

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 21,574

#2. Stokesdale

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 5,943

#1. Summerfield

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 11,031